Cultural Capital episode 13: watch our show on the best of London’s arts and culture

This week we’re down on the river with the artist James Capper, who is not quite like any other artist you’ve come across. His latest piece, Mudskipper, which is effectively a boat with arms, recently took to the water for the first time, so we headed to his studio to hear more about it.

We talk to members of the London Symphony Orchestra’s East London Academy - set up in 2019 to bring high-level music training and mentoring to young East Londoners of all backgrounds who show exceptional promise - about their big Trafalgar Square gig on Sunday with the orchestra’s outgoing conductor Sir Simon Rattle.

We’re having a nice eco-friendly sit down in Thing of the Week, and I’ll be talking about what was, to my total surprise, probably the most charming film I’ve seen all year - Ryan Reynolds’s new movie, Free Guy, which he thinks is the best thing he’s ever made.

