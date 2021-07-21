Cultivate Entertainment Hires Management Pair
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
EXCLUSIVE: Los Angeles and Oslo based management and production company Cultivate Entertainment has made a pair of hires.
Corey Simon joins the company after several years running his own outfit before transitioning into management. He brings with him clients including Zola and Straight Outta Compton actor Jason Mitchell, Vida actor J. J. Green, and Broadway actress Stakiah Lynn Washington. Cultivate said Simon will look to continue building his roster and represent unrepresented voices around the world.
More from Deadline
AMC's Sundance Now, UMC Take U.S. Rights To Canal+ Co-Produced South African Horror Series 'Dead Places'
Barton Fitzpatrick, 'Reg Taylor' On Showtime's 'The Chi', Signs With APA And Cultivate Entertainment Partners
Robert Szertics joins having begun his career at Red One Productions, where he worked with recording artists including Ava Max, Cardi B, and Nicki Minaj. In his new role he will concentrate on the crossover market for music artists in TV and film, as well as managing traditional talent.
Simon will be based in LA and Szertics will be based in LA and the Nordics. Both the new hires will work under Talent Heads and Co-founders Sean Mik’ael Butler and Patrick Strøm.
“We created Cultivate out of our desire to tell stories for and about diversity, global appeal across all cultural voices within the genre stories perspectives,” Butler and Strøm said. “We are excited about expanding our team”
Best of Deadline
Broadway Returns: A Complete, Updated Roster Of Opening Dates, Venues And How To Buy Tickets
U.S. Covid-19 Update: More Transmissible Delta Variant Now 20% Of New Cases; Kids Most At Risk
Summer Premiere Dates For New & Returning TV Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.