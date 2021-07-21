Cultivate Entertainment Hires Management Pair

EXCLUSIVE: Los Angeles and Oslo based management and production company Cultivate Entertainment has made a pair of hires.

Corey Simon joins the company after several years running his own outfit before transitioning into management. He brings with him clients including Zola and Straight Outta Compton actor Jason Mitchell, Vida actor J. J. Green, and Broadway actress Stakiah Lynn Washington. Cultivate said Simon will look to continue building his roster and represent unrepresented voices around the world.

Robert Szertics joins having begun his career at Red One Productions, where he worked with recording artists including Ava Max, Cardi B, and Nicki Minaj. In his new role he will concentrate on the crossover market for music artists in TV and film, as well as managing traditional talent.

Simon will be based in LA and Szertics will be based in LA and the Nordics. Both the new hires will work under Talent Heads and Co-founders Sean Mik’ael Butler and Patrick Strøm.

“We created Cultivate out of our desire to tell stories for and about diversity, global appeal across all cultural voices within the genre stories perspectives,” Butler and Strøm said. “We are excited about expanding our team”

