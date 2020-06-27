This Cult-Favorite Hair Mask Sells Every 12 Seconds (and It Comes With a Free Gift)

If your hair needs some extra tender loving care, tons of people on the internet suggest this “miracle” nourishing mask.

You may have seen Coco and Eve’s Like a Virgin Hair Masque on social media before. The millennial pink tub has created a name for itself in the hair world due to its restorative results — so much so that one jar sells every 12 seconds. Made with coconuts, argan oil, shea butter, and fig essence, the award-winning mask promises to hydrate, condition, and improve hair texture. The mask is also sulfate, paraben, and phthalate free.

The popular product is available on Amazon for $50 — and it comes with a free tangle-taming hair brush to help apply the mask evenly. You can also grab a smaller size for $20.

Shoppers say the mask makes a “huge difference” in helping damaged and frizzy hair become smooth and soft again.

“What an amazing purchase! So well worth it, I’ve been using it once or twice a week, and I’m less than half way through the tub as a little of this product goes a long way,” one customer wrote. “The brush it comes with is amazing, and I’m now using it every time I shower. When I use this mask, I can skip the regular conditioner. This makes my hair so soft and silky, which usually I would need to use four products to achieve, and it wouldn’t last for days like this softness does.”

A professional hair colorist even went as far calling it the “holy grail of hair care.”

“My hair is double processed to a platinum blonde. It’s fine [in texture], and sees a lot of stress from heat styling. Before using Coco & Eve’s mask, it was dry, brittle and dull. One application later, it was shiny, soft, and so smooth I was able to completely skip any sort of styling product,” she wrote. “It was the first time I had let my hair air dry in forever… I immediately ordered a full-size kit and I’ve recommended it to anyone and everyone that steps in my salon. It’s worth every cent.”

No matter what your hair woes are, according to Amazon shoppers, there’s a good chance the Coco and Eve Like a Virgin Hair Masque might be able to solve them.