Cult Beauty unveil’s 2020 advent calendar worth £930: Here's what's inside

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices were correct at the time of publication.

In recent years, beauty advent calendars have grown from a niche treat to an annual extravaganza, with almost every retailer from Space NK to Net-A-Porter now taking part in the festivities.

But this year, few calendars have been as anticipated as Cult Beauty’s, which has garnered a phenomenal waitlist – and the waiting list is now open. Costing £199 but worth over £930, it’s no wonder the brand is predicting a sell-out in under 24 hours.

But it doesn't stop there, this year we'll also be donating £15 from every calendar sold to Beauty Banks; a charity geared towards helping those living in poverty access the hygiene essentials and personal care that are vital for health, wellbeing and self-esteem.

The beauty retailer’s offering is certainly in the running to be the most generous advent calendar offering of 2020 and behind each of the 25 doors lies a (travel or full-size) product from the site’s unrivalled roster of skin, hair, make-up and body brands, giving you the chance to discover so many new favourites.

Join the waitlist: Cult Beauty Advent Calendar 2020 | £199 from Cult Beauty

While we don’t want to spoil all the surprises, there are a few favourites hiding in those festive boxes that we just couldn’t help but share.

Keep an eye out for cult classics from Charlotte Tilbury, Larry King Hair Care, Glossier and Jo Loves, to name but a few.

Plus, one calendar - yes, just one - harbours a real Golden Ticket worth 1,000 Cult Beauty pounds, and what’s more, the 25th drawer is jam-packed with an edit of festive essentials to make Christmas Day even bigger and better (no peeking!).

However, there is a catch, with only a limited number available, once they’re gone, they’re gone so we recommend signing up to the waitlist pronto to make sure you’re the first to find out when it launches.

For those who want a sneak peek, here’s a full list of what you’ll find inside.

What’s inside Cult Beauty’s 2020 advent calendar

VOTARY – full size Super Seed Facial Oil (50ml)

Living Proof – travel size Perfect Hair Day Triple Detox Shampoo (60ml)

Hourglass – travel size Ambient Lighting Blush in ‘Luminous Flush’ (1.3g)

Oskia – full size Liquid Mask Lactic Acid Micro-Peel (30ml)

Verso – full size Eye Cream (20ml)

Herbivore – deluxe Prism Exfoliating Glow Serum 12% (10ml)

MALIN + GOETZ – travel size Vitamin b5 Body Moisturizer (30ml)

de Mamiel – full size Settle (10ml)

Dr. Barbara Sturm – deluxe Night Serum (10ml)

MOLTON BROWN – travel size Delicious Rhubarb & Rose Bath & Shower Gel (100ml)

Allies of Skin – deluxe 20% Vitamin C Brighten & Firm Serum (8ml)

Costa Brazil – travel size Óleo Para O Corpo - Kaya Jungle Firming Body Oil (30ml)

Algenist – full size Alive Prebiotic Balancing Mask (50ml)

Drunk Elephant – deluxe Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil (8ml)

Augustinus Bader – full size discovery size The Rich Cream (15ml)

Glow Recipe – travel size Banana Soufflê Moisture Cream (25ml)

111SKIN – travel size Rose Gold Radiance Booster (10ml)

Too Faced – travel size Lip Injection Extreme (1.4ml)

IT Cosmetics – deluxe Superhero Mascara (5ml)

BY TERRY – travel size Ombre Blackstar in ‘Bronze Moon’ (0.9g)

Natasha Denona – full size Bloom Highlighting Blush (4g)

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare – deluxe B3 Adaptive Superfoods Stress Rescue Super Serum (15ml)

Susanne Kaufmann – travel size Pillow Spray Calming (75ml)

Jordan Samuel Skin – full size Retinol Treatment Oil (30ml)

Charlotte Tilbury – full size K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in ‘Stoned Rose’ (3.5g)

Jo Loves – travel size Fig Tree Votive Candle (70g)

Patchology – full size Little Helper Energy Dietary Supplement Strips (6 x 0.1g)

Larry King Hair Care – travel size A Social Life for Your Hair (30ml)

Huda Beauty – full size Topaz Obsessions Palette (10g)

Milk Makeup – deluxe Lip & Cheek in ‘Werk’ (3g)

Nudestix – full size Intense Matte Lip + Cheek Pencil in ‘Belle’ (2.49g)

SUMMER FRIDAYS – full size Overtime Mask (64g)



