Cullen sparks Wild in 6-3 win over Price, Canadiens

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild have been beset by a bunch of injuries during a sluggish start, including long-term absences for two top forwards.

Matt Cullen led the wakeup call less than five minutes into Thursday night's game, taking advantage of a Montreal Canadiens team having a lot more trouble early this season.

Cullen scored his first goal of the season on his 41st birthday and added an assist during a three-goal first period, giving the Wild a welcome spark on the way to a 6-3 victory over the Canadiens.

"Something we talked a lot about was, we need to come out with life and energy," Cullen said, "and tonight was a lot better."

Nino Niederreiter and Tyler Ennis also scored to send struggling Canadiens goalie Carey Price into the first intermission with a 3-0 deficit. Ryan Suter chipped in a second-period goal , and Jared Spurgeon scored on a power play for more insurance in the first minute of the third.

"Our first two periods were as good a two periods as we've played all year," Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said.

Mikko Koivu and Mikael Granlund each had two assists and Marcus Foligno added an empty-net goal for the Wild, who have won six straight games against the Canadiens while outscoring them 25-9.

Price, who stopped 21 shots by the Wild, gave up a staggering seven goals in the team's last trip to Minnesota on Jan. 12 . Once again, he was taunted by the crowd with the "Sieve! Sieve! Sieve!" chant once the score grew.

"We all know that Carey is a much better goaltender than he's showing right now," Canadiens coach Claude Julien said. "The only thing he can do, and we can do, is keep working with him, and him working hard and finding his groove again because he's definitely the key to us getting back into the race."

Brendan Gallagher scored twice and Andrew Shaw had one of two third-period goals for the Canadiens, who totalled 13 goals over their previous two games but still entered the night with the fourth-fewest goals per game (2.5) in the NHL.