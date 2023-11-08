Culinary Union reaches labor deal with Caesars in Las Vegas

The 550 foot-tall (167.6 m) High Roller observation wheel, the tallest in the world, in seen in Las Vegas

(Reuters) -The Culinary Union, which represents thousands of hospitality workers in Las Vegas, said on Wednesday it had reached an agreement with Caesars Entertainment over a new labor contract covering about 10,000 employees.

The agreement comes two days before the Nov. 10 strike deadline set by the union.

The union is still negotiating with operators MGM Resorts International and Wynn Resorts.

The Las Vegas unions, considered among the most powerful in the country, are demanding higher wages, stronger protections against new technology that may threaten jobs, a reduction in steep housekeeping quotas for housekeepers as well as improved safety for workers.

Casino-resort operators have reported record profits as tourism to Las Vegas steadily recovers from the pandemic.

Visits to the city were just 7% lower than in the same period in 2019 before the pandemic, in August 2023, according to data from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. However, room rates are more than 30% higher than at that time.

The city is also gearing up for major events including the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in November, which is expected to draw more than 100,000 tourists.

(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary and Ananta Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)