Culinary Celebrity José Andrés Launches Food-Focused Content Venture (EXCLUSIVE)

José Andrés, the popular chef, author and humanitarian, has an interesting media recipe in the works.

The owner of ThinkFoodGroup, who has gained notice for his restaurants as well as recent efforts to help feed people caught in global disasters, has launched José Andrés Media, a company that will produce unscripted and scripted television series, books, podcasts, and digital short- and mid-form content with a focus on food-related stories and characters, and the culture of food. The outlet’s first project will be a six-episode series produced in association with documentary production company Nutopia that is set in Spain and currently being developed for Discovery Plus.

“It’s been my dream to launch José Andrés Media for many years — to tell stories about who we are through the food we eat. Our food content will be as creative, fun, inspiring and authentic as our restaurants. I can’t wait to get started,” Andrés said in a prepared statement. “Food is so much more than just a plate of ingredients. It tells us where we have come from and where we’re going.”

Sam Bakhshandehpour, the president of ThinkFoodGroup, will serve as president of José Andrés Media. Richard Wolffe, a journalist, author and former MSNBC executive who is co-author of Andrés’ cookbooks, will serve as the company’s managing director.

Andrés has long focused on telling stories through preparation and examination of cuisine. He is also the founder of World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters. He and his team see the new production company as a bid to reach bigger audiences. José Andrés Media is seeking producers and developing other projects. Additional information on the Discovery series, new projects and new team members will be announced at a later date.

“José Andrés Media will embody the values people love in José: compassion, joy, global thinking and, of course, culinary excellence,” Bakhshandehpour said in a statement. “We are thrilled to launch our exciting new series on Discovery and we look forward to shedding light on delicious food and the fascinating figures who cook it.” The company is expected to pursue strategic brand partnerships, including those having to do with consumer products and e-commerce.

“José Andrés is a one of a kind talent, world renowned and sought after for good reason, as there is no one more qualified to share food-related stories and characters centered on food culture,” Courtney White, president of Food Network and of streaming food content for Discovery Inc., the media outlet’s corporate parent, said in a statement. ”We are so excited to be working with José and his José Andrés Media team on bringing his creative vision to our global audience.”

