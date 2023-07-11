Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Cuisinart's best-selling salad spinner is 50% off for Prime Day — buy it for just $12.99 on Amazon now

I don't care if the bag says it's been "pre-washed," I always rinse lettuce before eating it. I'm just one of those people who can't trust that it's clean until I've cleaned it myself.

Of course, nothing ruins a salad quite like soggy lettuce, which is why my salad spinner gets so much use. If you're unfamiliar, this genius gadget dries lettuce (and other damp produce) in a flash. Just drop the leaves in the basket, fasten the top and spin. Within seconds, your lettuce is dry and ready for salad assembly.

Typically, a good salad spinner like this one by Cuisinart would cost close to $30, but it's on sale for just $12.99 for Prime Day on Amazon. Even if you only eat salad a few times a week, you should grab this deal while you can.

There are over 29,000 ratings for this Cuisinart 5-Quart Salad Spinner, and shoppers on Amazon give it 4.6 out of 5 stars. Many reviewers say it's easy to use, and they appreciate how it removes excess water. I agree wholeheartedly that this salad spinner is pretty much foolproof, as long as you follow the instructions and snap the lid in place. I not only use mine for lettuce, but I also use it for broccoli to get it extra dry before roasting.

"This is the kitchen gadget we never knew we needed," one Amazon shopper wrote in their review. "We use it all the time. We’re weaning ourselves off bagged salads so that we can get creative and use different greens. Plus it’s so much cheaper to buy lettuce and cut it yourself."

Another customer commented, "In my experience all salad spinners do a good job at spinning but this one is the best I've had so far. It's easy to get the lid on correctly and my favorite part is I can drain without taking the lid off and spin some more."

It's not every day that you can get a best-selling Cuisinart kitchen gadget for nearly 30% off, so this is a great deal. Add this Cuisinart Salad Spinner to your cart while it's under $20, and be sure to place your order before the price goes back up.

