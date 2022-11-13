Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

While some people prep for the holiday season by making a list of the perfect gifts for friends and family, others know this is the season to stock the kitchen. Obviously, Thanksgiving hosts will need lots of cooking accessories to pull off the big feast, but folks who are hosting smaller gatherings should start prepping, too.

If you need to replace cooking essentials like spatulas, oven mitts, cutting boards and serving spoons, then now is the time. Even though Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale ended earlier this week, there are still tons of incredible deals on cooking accessories. And get this: Products from top-rated brands like KitchenAid and Cuisinart are legit 50% off right now. Check out a bunch of the must-shop deals below, and be sure to shop ASAP. The prices definitely won’t last.

50% Off Cuisinart Deals

50% Off KitchenAid Deals

More 50% Off Deals

If you liked this story, check out the denim trends you’ll see everywhere this season.

More from In The Know:

These roll-up travel bags can create so much extra room in your luggage: 'I was able to pack everything that I needed with room to spare!'

These are the 5 jewelry trends you're going to see everywhere this fall and winter

These $5 eyeshadow sticks I buy at Target are my makeup secret weapon — they make me look glam with minimal effort

Make perfect pancakes and waffles every time with this kitchen gadget on Amazon: 'This is my favorite piece of cooking equipment'

The post Cuisinart and KitchenAid cooking accessories are 50% off on Amazon this weekend — shop cutting boards, cutlery and more appeared first on In The Know.