Cuisinart and KitchenAid cooking accessories are 50% off on Amazon this weekend — shop cutting boards, cutlery and more
While some people prep for the holiday season by making a list of the perfect gifts for friends and family, others know this is the season to stock the kitchen. Obviously, Thanksgiving hosts will need lots of cooking accessories to pull off the big feast, but folks who are hosting smaller gatherings should start prepping, too.
If you need to replace cooking essentials like spatulas, oven mitts, cutting boards and serving spoons, then now is the time. Even though Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale ended earlier this week, there are still tons of incredible deals on cooking accessories. And get this: Products from top-rated brands like KitchenAid and Cuisinart are legit 50% off right now. Check out a bunch of the must-shop deals below, and be sure to shop ASAP. The prices definitely won’t last.
50% Off Cuisinart Deals
Cuisinart Chef's Classic Nonstick Bakeware 12-Cup Muffin Pan, $14.99 (Orig. $36)
Cuisinart Advantage Color Collection 12-Piece Knife Set with Blade Guards, $24.97 (Orig. $65)
Cuisinart Slotted Spoon, $6.25 (Orig. $15)
Cuisinart Grinder Coffee Grinder, $18.99 (Orig. $40)
Cuisinart Silicone-Tipped 9-Inch Tongs, $11.37 (Orig. $22)
50% Off KitchenAid Deals
KitchenAid Classic Pizza Wheel, 9-Inch, $7.19 (Orig. $14.99)
KitchenAid Ribbed Soft Silicone Oven Mitt Set, $17.29 (Orig. $34.99)
KitchenAid Gourmet Cutting Board with Non-Slip Feet and Recessed Handles, $28 (Orig. $52.99)
KitchenAid Gourmet Bowl Scraper, Set of 2, $7.99 (Orig. $15.99)
More 50% Off Deals
Pyrex Prepware 1-Cup Glass Measuring Cup, $11.61 (Orig. $33.99)
Gorilla Grip Nonstick Flexible Silicone Spatula, $8.79 (Orig. $21.99)
Spring Chef Box Grater 10 inch - Professional Cheese Grater with Storage Container, $12.97 (Orig. $24.97)
Gorilla Grip Durable Kitchen Cutting Board Set of 3, $16.89 (Orig. $39.99)
