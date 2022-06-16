This Cuisinart air fryer toaster oven is at its lowest price ever for Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Cuisinart air fryer toaster oven: Get the TOA-60 at its best price ever.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is officially here, which means you can expect two days of major discounts on some of your favorite products from the online retailer. Log into your account (or sign up now for a free 30-day trial) to save on everything from tech to home to beauty items. Right now, you can grab a Cuisinart TOA-60 Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $124.99—that's $74.96 off of its retail price!

You don't know the wonders of an air fryer until you've owned one—and now is the time to make the splurge. We awarded the Cuisinart TOA-60 with the "best multipurpose air fryer" badge because it's also a toaster oven. The heat in this fryer-oven hybrid distributed evenly, allowing for crispy, well-cooked fries, veggies and meat.

Still not convinced? The kitchen must-have has over 7,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating from happy Amazon customers.

