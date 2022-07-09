Cueto, White Sox end Tigers' 6-game win streak with 8-0 rout

  • Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Johnny Cueto throws against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Black)
    Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Johnny Cueto throws against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Black)
  • Detroit Tigers center fielder Riley Greene misses the catch allowing Chicago White Sox Seby Zavala to easily make it to second during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Black)
    Detroit Tigers center fielder Riley Greene misses the catch allowing Chicago White Sox Seby Zavala to easily make it to second during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Black)
  • Chicago White Sox's Leury Garcia scores on a wild pitch by Detroit Tigers' Will Vest during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Black)
    Chicago White Sox's Leury Garcia scores on a wild pitch by Detroit Tigers' Will Vest during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Black)
  • Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Will Vest throws against the Chicago White Sox during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Black)
    Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Will Vest throws against the Chicago White Sox during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Black)
  • Detroit Tigers' Willi Castro bats against the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Black)
    Detroit Tigers' Willi Castro bats against the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Black)
  • Chicago White Sox's Gavin Sheets celebrates his three-run home run against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Black)
    Chicago White Sox's Gavin Sheets celebrates his three-run home run against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Black)
  • Chicago White Sox's Gavin Sheets watches his three-run home run fly into the stands against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Black)
    Chicago White Sox's Gavin Sheets watches his three-run home run fly into the stands against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Black)
  • Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Garrett Hill throws against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Black)
    Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Garrett Hill throws against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Black)
  • Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert (88), Andrew Vaughn (25) congratulate Gavin Sheets (32) on his three-run home run against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Black)
    Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert (88), Andrew Vaughn (25) congratulate Gavin Sheets (32) on his three-run home run against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Black)
SARAH TROTTO
3 min read
CHICAGO (AP) — Johnny Cueto allowed five hits over eight innings, Gavin Sheets hit a three-run homer and the Chicago White Sox beat Detroit 8-0 Saturday to end the Tigers’ season-high six-game winning streak.

Cueto (3-4) and José Ruiz combined on a six-hitter in the 11th shutout against the Tigers this season. Cueto struck out five and walked none in the longest outing by a White Sox pitcher this season. He had allowed eight runs over his previous 17 1/3 innings.

Detroit didn’t have an extra-base hit until Spencer Torkelson's eighth-inning double.

Kody Clemens, a son of Roger Clemens who usually plays left and the infield, threw a 1-2-3 eighth for Detroit in his second big league pitching appearance. Kody Clemens made his mound debut against the White Sox on June 15.

José Abreu, Tim Anderson and Sheets each had a pair of hits for the White Sox, who have won two of their last six. The reigning AL Central champions improved to 18-25 at home.

Detroit’s winning streak was its longest since seven in a row last July 17-22.

Miguel Cabrera went 0 for 3, a day after he was selected to his 12th All-Star Game.

Sheets hit a three-run home run on a 3-0 pitch by Garrett Hill (1-1) in the first after Andrew Vaughn doubled and Luis Robert walked.

Robert added an RBI single and Abreu hit a two-run double in the second. Abreu’s hitting streak reached 14 games.

Chicago extended its lead to 8-0 in the sixth on an Anderson RBI single and a wild pitch by Will Vest.

Hill needed 35 pitches in the first inning and 21 in the second, allowing six runs. He then retired nine straight batters over three scoreless innings.

The 26-year-old right-hander won his major league debut Monday against Cleveland, giving up one run in six innings.

KEEPING A PROMISE

The Tigers' Twitter account shared a video of reliever Gregory Soto shaving third base coach Ramón Santiago’s head in the clubhouse after Detroit beat the White Sox on Friday. Santiago told his teammates he would go bald if the Tigers won six straight.

“The first thing they wanted to do last night was shave his head,” manager A.J. Hinch said before Saturday’s game. “We’ll see if that trend continues. The next question about when I’m going to do it? They’re going to need a lot more. There’s always a number. We’re not quite there yet.”

TRANSACTION

Tigers LHP Sam Howard cleared waivers and was assiged outright to Triple-A Toledo. He was designated for assignment Tuesday to make room for RHP Drew Hutchison.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: OF Austin Meadows (strained right and left Achilles tendons) is unlikely to return Monday. Hinch said Meadows will likely return later in the week. Meadows has experienced soreness during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo.

White Sox: OF Eloy Jiménez (hamstring tear) was dealing with normal soreness, manager Tony La Russa said, and did not play. Jiménez was activated from the injured list Wednesday after he was injured April 23.

UP NEXT

RHP Drew Hutchison (1-4, 4.30 ERA) takes the mound for the Tigers against RHP Michael Kopech (2-6, 3.34) in Sunday’s series finale.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

