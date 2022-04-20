Cue Energy Resources Limited's (ASX:CUE) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Cue Energy Resources' (ASX:CUE) recent performance, when its stock has declined 4.8% over the past month. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Specifically, we decided to study Cue Energy Resources' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Cue Energy Resources is:

27% = AU$10m ÷ AU$39m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.27 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Cue Energy Resources' Earnings Growth And 27% ROE

First thing first, we like that Cue Energy Resources has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 16% the company's ROE is quite impressive. So, the substantial 34% net income growth seen by Cue Energy Resources over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Cue Energy Resources' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 27% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Cue Energy Resources fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Cue Energy Resources Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Given that Cue Energy Resources doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Cue Energy Resources' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. Our risks dashboard would have the 2 risks we have identified for Cue Energy Resources.

