Cudworth School Struggling to Find Partner

Childcare continues to be a struggle for parents of school-age children and the Cudworth School was hoping they could do something to help with a before and after school program. In June the school posted on their Facebook page that they were hoping to partner with an individual or organization to help create a program. Unfortunately, despite many people feeling that this was a wonderful idea, no one has reached out to the school and expressed an interest.

Principal Amber Kraus shared that she would love to see this initiative get off the ground, but without help, it’s not likely going to happen. Looking at her own schedule to see if there was any way that she could run it, she said it was just not possible. Since she started in Cudworth in 2017, there has been an interest in potentially starting a before and after-school program.

Ms. Kraus experienced the childcare desert first-hand when, after two close-together maternity leaves, she was scrambling to find space for her children in any kind of childcare when she was ready to return to work. She knew about the Cudworth Childcare Centre group which is trying to start a licensed facility in Cudworth, but also knew it would be at least a year before that was an option. With that knowledge in hand, she thought that if they could free up some of those spaces that are only utilized a few hours a day, maybe it would help relieve the pressure on the childcare providers in both Cudworth and Wakaw.

She then spoke with the daycare group to make sure they wouldn’t be working in conflict with each other and then sent out a survey to the school families. The results returned to the school showed there was at least 50% of the responding families who could benefit. Some of the families who answered 'no' indicated that their children were past the age of needing care but could have certainly used it when they were younger. These respondents felt it was important for the community.

Story continues

As the situation sits there is still a shortage of childcare in Cudworth and aside from the group of individuals fundraising and going through the mounds of paperwork required to get a licensed facility off the ground while also trying to do the physical work of preparing a building to house the intended facility, no one seems to want to take on a before and after-school program.

Ms. Kraus says they are looking for someone who would run their own program and would rent a classroom in the school to operate the program out of. If there is someone willing to provide this service to the parents in and around Cudworth, the invitation is still open. For more information or to discuss ideas, Ms. Kraus is eager to hear from you at amber.kraus@horizonsd.ca or 306-256-3411.

Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wakaw Recorder