Cucumber shipment hid hundreds of pounds of cocaine in Arizona, officials say

Authorities in Arizona said they found over 600 pounds of cocaine inside a shipment of cucumbers being smuggled into the U.S.

Homeland Security Investigations Arizona said in a Feb. 16 tweet that the agency worked with Customs and Border Protection and the Drug Enforcement Administration to intercept the shipment.

The incident follows another on Feb. 14, in which a Phoenix man was arrested after being accused of possessing nearly 880 pounds of methamphetamine and more than 110 pounds of suspected fentanyl, according to a news release from Customs and Border Protection.

The 47-year-old man was attempting to enter the U.S. through the Port of Lukeville when CBP agents referred his vehicle for additional inspection. The search, which involved the use of a narcotics detection K-9, led to the discovery of 129 packages of drugs inside the RV, the release said.

The drugs were worth around $4.4 million, officials estimate. The man was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations, the release said.

Drugs, rifles, pistols and ‘ghost guns’ seized during arrest of Merced man, say feds

Rock Hill man on bail charged in SWAT raid, more than 1,700 fentanyl pills, guns, crack

Ex-NC deputy says he was following orders. Wake jury says he’s guilty of 12 felonies.