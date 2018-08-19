Cubs' Yu Darvish pulled from rehab start after 1 inning with recurring arm pain

Yu Darvish’s injury woes are ongoing. (South Bend Tribune)

Chicago Cubs starter Yu Darvish, making a rehab outing at Class A South Bend while recovering from tricep and elbow injuries Sunday, made it through only one inning before exiting the game.

Darvish, 32, allowed a single and walk in his scoreless 19-pitch inning of work, and touched 95 miles per hour on his final pitch. Per ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, he was scheduled to throw as many as 60 pitches and no more than three innings in his start.

95 MPH on Yu Darvish‘s first strikeout since coming back. Clean first inning, stranding two runners in scoring position. pic.twitter.com/kMxL97KmJg — Michael Cerami (@Michael_Cerami) August 19, 2018





But when he came out to throw warmup pitches for the second inning, Darvish began to feel discomfort in his arm.

He said after the appearance that he felt similar pain as the first time he was injured, and opted to come out of the game, as opposed to trying to pitch through it as he did initially. He has requested an MRI.

DARVISH: Here’s the video of Yu Darvish’s post start media session at Four Winds Field. pic.twitter.com/xxY1c3cmCA — South Bend Cubs (@SBCubs) August 19, 2018





Darvish added that he still wants to return to the major league club this season. After he threw 55 pitches in a simulated game Tuesday, it looked like that might be doable, but with this new development, his future remains uncertain.

In February, the righty signed a $126 million, six-year contract with the Cubs, but he has made just eight starts so far this year, going 1-3 with a 4.95 ERA.

Story Continues

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Nun steals the show in epic first pitch for White Sox

• Jimmy G looks sharp in preseason vs. Texans

• ‘Confused’ Ohio State community braces for Urban Meyer decision

• Jeter, Girardi missing from 1998 Yankees reunion

