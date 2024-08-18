Cubs try to keep home win streak alive, host the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (57-66, fifth in the AL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (61-63, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Bowden Francis (5-3, 4.92 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Cubs: Shota Imanaga (9-2, 3.16 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 131 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -183, Blue Jays +153; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will try to keep a four-game home win streak going when they take on the Toronto Blue Jays.

Chicago has a 61-63 record overall and a 34-27 record in home games. Cubs pitchers have a collective 3.74 ERA, which ranks fourth in the majors.

Toronto has gone 28-35 in road games and 57-66 overall. The Blue Jays have gone 44-21 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ has 26 doubles, a triple and 22 home runs for the Cubs. Dansby Swanson is 11-for-35 with two doubles and a triple over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with a .319 batting average, and has 33 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs, 53 walks and 80 RBI. Ernie Clement is 11-for-41 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .239 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .225 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Tomas Nido: 10-Day IL (knee), Ben Brown: 60-Day IL (neck), Luke Little: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hayden Wesneski: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jordan Wicks: 60-Day IL (oblique), Colten Brewer: 60-Day IL (hand), Yency Almonte: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Blue Jays: Leo Jimenez: day-to-day (knee), Jordan Romano: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (calf), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press