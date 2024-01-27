Cubs strengthen bullpen by agreeing to $9 million, 1-year contract with Neris, AP source says

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs and Héctor Neris have agreed to a $9 million, one-year contract, giving manager Craig Counsell another late-inning arm for his bullpen, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Saturday.

The deal includes a team option that converts to a player option if Neris appears in 60 games, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement is pending a physical.

The 34-year-old Neris went 6-3 with a 1.71 ERA in 71 games with Houston last season. The right-hander has made at least 60 appearances six times, including each of the last three years.

Jay Cohen, The Associated Press