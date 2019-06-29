Cole Hamels' injury represents another huge loss for the Cubs rotation

The Chicago Cubs starting rotation took another big hit on Friday.

Veteran left-hander Cole Hamels was removed from his start against the Cincinnati Reds after suffering a left oblique injury.

The Cubs will place Hamels on the injured list before Saturday’s game.

Hamels left oblique, headed to IL, — Mark Gonzales (@MDGonzales) June 29, 2019

The injury occurred while Hamels was warming up before the second inning.

Hamels threw 22 pitches in the first inning, allowing one run on two hits. He walked one and struck out one. The Cubs would go on to lose the game 6-3.

The Cubs say Hamels will undergo tests on Saturday to determine the extent of his injury. Hamels missed over two months with an injury to his right oblique in 2017.

In addition to Hamels going on the injured list, the Cubs have also placed veteran outfielder Carlos Gonzalez on waivers. That move is connected because the Cubs needed two new pitchers Saturday to cover for the bullpen throwing seven innings in Friday’s game.

Hamels has been Cubs top starter this season

Cole Hamels leaves start against Reds with left oblique injury. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

Needless to say, the Cubs are hoping Hamels won’t need to miss two months this time around. The 35-year-old left-hander had been their best starting pitcher this season, posting a solid 2.92 ERA over his first 16 starts this season.

He’s been even better in June. Before Friday’s outing, he had a 1.00 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 36 strikeouts in 36 innings.

He was also excellent for Chicago last season after being acquired from the Texas Rangers. In 12 starts, he went 4-3 with a 2.36 ERA.

What we’re saying is he’s more than admirably filled the vacancy left by Jake Arrieta last winter and would probably be Joe Maddon’s go-to guy in a must-win right now. Even over Jon Lester.

Cubs are down two key starters

The Cubs are also without starter Kyle Hendricks, who’s recovering from a shoulder impingement.

The steady right-hander has been right behind Hamels in terms of effectiveness. He boasts a 3.36 ERA through 88 1/3 innings.

That leaves the Cubs with Lester, who’s been up and down this season, along with Jose Quintana and Yu Darvishm who have both struggled. Mike Montgomery and Tyler Chatwood have seemed better suited for spot start and bullpen work.

The wild card could be prospect Adbert Alzolay. The 24-year-old right-hander allowed one earned run over 4 2/3 innings in his first career start Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves.

Previous to that, Alzolay was electric in the minors, striking out 49 batters in 36 innings. He could be a key player for Chicago down the stretch.

The Cubs currently lead the Milwaukee Brewers by one game for first place in the NL Central. But this stretch without Hamels and Hendricks could change the division’s landscape.

