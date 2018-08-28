Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber raised close to $300,000 for first responders

After the Chicago Cubs’ 9-0 win Sunday, outfielder Kyle Schwarber decided to put in some extra work. Schwarber held an event for first responders that saw him raise close to $300,000.

The event, Kyle Schwarber’s Second Annual Block Party, promised lawn games, live music and an opportunity to hang out with Cubs players and first responders. When all was said and done, Schwarber raised $282,000 for the Neighborhood Heroes campaign.

#MondayMotivation is @kschwarb12 raising $282K for Chicago's first responders at his Second Annual Block Party last night! #NeighborhoodHeroes pic.twitter.com/Tm4EMIuXej — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 27, 2018





What is Kyle Schwarber’s Neighborhood Heroes campaign?

Schwarber started the Neighborhood Heroes campaign in 2017 to “recognize first responders and honor their heroism, courage and devotion to duty,” according to MLB.com.

Kyle Schwarber has a connection to first responders

Schwarber says he grew up in a “police family,” according to the Chicago Sun-Times. A number of people close to Schwarber are police officers, medical professionals or members of the military.

The son of a 32-year police veteran in Middletown, Ohio, Schwarber comes from a family conditioned to help people. His mom, Donna, was a nurse. His sister, Lindsey, joined the National Guard before following their father, Greg, into the police department. His uncle also was a police officer, and two cousins served their country in the military.

The 25-year-old Schwarber is hitting .239/.354/.468, with 24 home runs, over 447 plate appearances in 2018.

Kyle Schwarber raised close to $300,000 for first responders. (AP Photo)

