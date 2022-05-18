Cubs shut out Pirates for 2nd straight night, 7-0

  Chicago Cubs' Christopher Morel reacts after hitting a solo home run in his first major league at bat during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Chicago. Chicago won 7-0.
    Chicago Cubs' Christopher Morel reacts after hitting a solo home run in his first major league at bat during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Chicago. Chicago won 7-0. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
  • Chicago Cubs' Christopher Morel celebrates at home plate after hitting a solo home run in his first major league at bat during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Chicago. Chicago won 7-0. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
    Chicago Cubs' Christopher Morel celebrates at home plate after hitting a solo home run in his first major league at bat during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Chicago. Chicago won 7-0. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
  • Chicago Cubs' Christopher Morel reacts after hitting a solo home run in his first major league at bat during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Chicago. Chicago won 7-0. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
  • Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Michael Chavis misses a foul ball hit by Chicago Cubs' Rafael Ortega during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
  • Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) tags out Pittsburgh Pirates' Daniel Vogelbach (19) at home plate during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
  • Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) tags out Pittsburgh Pirates' Daniel Vogelbach (19) at home plate during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
  • Pittsburgh Pirates' Daniel Vogelbach left, is held back after colliding with Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras at home plate during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
  • Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) is held back by starting pitcher Keegan Thompson right, after Pittsburgh Pirates' Daniel Vogelbach (19) and Contreras collided at home plate during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
  • Pittsburgh Pirates starter JT Brubaker delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
  • Chicago Cubs' Jonathan Villar (24) celebrates with manager David Ross right, at the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
  • Chicago Cubs starter Keegan Thompson delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
  • Chicago Cubs' Jonathan Villar (24) watches his solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
MATT CARLSON
·3 min read
In this article:
CHICAGO (AP) — Keegan Thompson combined with three relievers on a five-hitter, and the Chicago Cubs shut out he Pittsburgh Pirates for the second straight game, a 7-0 win Tuesday night that extended their winning streak to a season-best four.

Jonathan Villar hit a go-ahead, solo homer in the third and added an RBI single.

Pittsburgh has not scored since the eighth inning Sunday, when the Pirates beat Cincinnati 1-0 despite not getting any hits. The Pirates had five hits Tuesday and have just nine in three games, dropping their batting average to .223. The shutout was the fifth against Pittsburgh this season.

Pinch-hitter Christopher Morel homered in the ninth in his first major league at-bat, connecting on a full-count fastball from Chase De Jong to became the first Cubs player to go deep in his first at-bat since Willson Contreras on June 19, 2016.

Thompson (3-0) allowed four hits and four walks in five innings, while striking out five in his second start this season. The right-hander, pressed into the rotation last week, lowered his ERA to 1.41.

Daniel Norris left after one out because of right Achilles soreness. Brandon Hughes, a 26-year-old left-hander, made his major league debut and recorded his first five outs via strikeouts, while walking one.

Mark Leiter Jr. allowed one hit over the final two innings.

JT Brubaker (0-4) gave up six runs — four earned — and six hits in six innings while striking out a career-high 10.

Rookie Seiya Suzuki doubled in two runs to spark a five-run fourth inning. Frank Schwindel also had an RBI double on a chilly, drizzly night as Chicago improved to 6-11 at Wrigley Field.

Portly Pittsburgh designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach, listed at 6 feet and 270 pounds, chugged out the first triple in his seven-year big career with one out in the fourth.

Vogelback lofted a drive to the bend in Wrigley’s left-field wall where Ian Happ jumped, but couldn’t make the catch. The ball caromed to the left-field corner, giving Vogelbach time rumble into third.

The next hitter, Yoshi Tsutsugo, lifted a fly down the right field line that was caught by Suzuki. Vogelbach tried to score, but was thrown out and didn’t even reach the plate on his slide.

Contreras gave Vogelbach what appeared to by a playful pat, but the two started jawing and both benches emptied. The confrontation didn’t last long and players went back to their dugouts and bullpens.

MOVES

The Cubs recalled INF/OF Morel from Double-A Tennessee and optioned LHP Conner Menez to Iowa on Tuesday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

PIRATES: SS Kevin Newman (groin) went 0 for 2 with a walk as he began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.

CUBS: Placed OF Jason Heyward on the IL with no designation and selected contract of Hughes from Triple-A Iowa. Manager David Ross said Heyward is “doing OK” and added “he had some real stuff” that included body aches and hydration issues. Heyward, a five-time Gold Glove winner, is the third Cub recently put on the IL with no designation. … RHPs Marcus Stroman and David Robertson also have been sidelined. Stroman has been cleared to return and threw a bullpen session on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Cubs LHP Drew Smyly (1-4, 3.64) is slated to start on Wednesday in the season finale.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

