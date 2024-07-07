Cubs reliever Colten Brewer breaks hand punching wall after rough outing

CHICAGO (AP) — Cubs reliever Colten Brewer punched a dugout wall after getting pulled in the third inning of Saturday’s loss to the Los Angeles Angels. His weekend only got worse from there.

The right-hander later learned he fractured his left hand. The club placed him on the 60-day injured list before Sunday’s series finale.

“My frustration got the best of me,” Brewer said, adding he had no intention of injuring himself.

He entered Saturday’s game in relief of Kyle Hendricks, who left with back tightness and the Cubs trailing 2-0, becoming the first of five Cubs relievers. Brewer gave up three runs — one earned — hit a batter and committed a throwing error in two-thirds of an inning in what eventually became a 7-0 loss.

“When those things happen, you know you screwed up,” Chicago manager Craig Counsell said Sunday. “It’s not who he is, but it’s a mistake that he made.”

Brewer isn’t the only pitcher to punch his way onto the injured list this season. Texas Rangers reliever Brock Burke landed there after breaking his non-throwing hand while punching a wall earlier this season following a poor outing.

In 2022, Astros reliever Phil Maton broke his right pinkie when he punched a locker in frustration after Houston’s regular-season finale, causing him to miss the postseason.

Brewer has appeared in 16 games this season for the Cubs, posting a 5.66 ERA with no decisions. Chicago recalled righty Hunter Bigge from Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move. Bigge is 1-0 with a 1.32 ERA and six saves in 11 games with Iowa.

