Cubs recall Pierce Johnson from Triple-A, option Candelario

CHICAGO (AP) -- The Chicago Cubs have recalled right-hander Pierce Johnson from Triple-A Iowa and optioned infielder Jeimer Candelario to their top farm club.

It's the first big league promotion for Johnson, who was 2-0 with a 3.21 ERA and four saves in 12 games with Iowa. The 6-foot-3 right-hander will be available for Chicago's game against Cincinnati on Wednesday night.

The 26-year-old Johnson was selected by the Cubs with the No. 43 pick in the 2012 draft.

Candelario hit .143 with two RBIs in six games with Chicago. He had two hits and drove in a run in the Cubs' 9-5 victory against the Reds on Tuesday night.

The move gives the Cubs 13 pitchers on their active roster.

---

