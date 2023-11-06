Cubs pull shocking move by hiring Craig Counsell as manager and firing David Ross

PHOENIX ― The Chicago Cubs pulled a stunning move on the eve of the GM meetings Monday by hiring manager Craig Counsell and firing David Ross, making Counsell baseball’s highest-paid manager, a person with direct knowledge told USA TODAY Sports.

Counsell, the most successful manager in Milwaukee Brewers history, signed a five-year, $40 million contract, making him the highest-paid manager in baseball history. He turned down offers from the New York Mets and Cleveland Guardians earlier in the day to accept the Cubs’ job

The Cubs are hoping that history repeats itself. They fired Rick Renteria in the winter of 2014 to hire Joe Maddon, who led the Cubs to the World Series championship.

This time, they fired Ross, who was part of their 2016 World Series team.

Counsell, who managed the Brewers for nine years, wanted to reset the marketplace among managers and now has done that.

It was a wild day on the managerial carousel with Cleveland hiring Stephen Vogt, who was the Seattle Mariners bullpen coach, and the Mets hiring Carlos Mendoza, the former Yankees bench coach.

