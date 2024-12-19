Cubs publicly reuniting with slugger Sammy Sosa at fan convention after he releases apology statement

Former Cubs superstar Sammy Sosa has been invited to the 2025 Cubs Convention after releasing an apology for his alleged past use of performance-enhancing drugs. (Albert Dickson/Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Legendary Chicago Cubs slugger Sammy Sosa is being welcomed back by his former team following a long period of estrangement.

Sosa, who hit 545 home runs for the Cubs (which still stands as the club record), released an apology letter on Thursday regarding his alleged past use of performance-enhancing drugs.

"I left it all on the field for the Cubs and Cubs fans because I wanted to win and make the fans happy.

"I loved to see the fans at Wrigley in the Right Field Bleachers every home game.

"I understand why some players in my era don't always get the recognition that our stats deserve.

"There were times I did whatever I could to recover from injuries in an effort to keep my strength up to perform over 162 games. I never broke any laws, but in hindsight I made mistakes and I apologize.

"We accomplished great things as a team, and I worked extremely hard in the batting cage to become a great hitter.

"Cubs' fans are the best in the world, and I hope that fans, the Cubs and I can all come together again and move forward.

"We can't change the past, but the future is bright. In my heart, I have always been a Cub and I can't wait to see Cubs fans again."

In response to that apology letter, team owner Tom Ricketts released a statement thanking Sosa for his apology and inviting him to the 2025 Cubs Convention, which takes place in January, for the first time.

"We appreciate Sammy releasing his statement and for reaching out. No one played harder or wanted to win more. Nobody's perfect but we never doubted his passion for the game and the Cubs.

"It is an understatement to say that Sammy is a fan favorite. We plan on inviting him to the 2025 Cubs Convention and, while it is short notice, we hope that he can attend. We are all ready to move forward together."

Sosa was suspected to be a PED user during his heyday (the early 1990s through the early 2000s), though his name was not among the numerous MLB PED users listed in the (in)famous Mitchell Report. But in 2007, the book "Game of Shadows" detailed Sosa's alleged PED use and involvement in the BALCO scandal.

Despite being the only player in the history of Major League Baseball to hit at least 60 home runs in three separate seasons, he spent 10 years on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot before dropping off in 2023, and has been estranged from the Cubs since leaving the team in 2004.

Sosa's apology letter finally spurred the Cubs to open the door to their former superstar. Ricketts had insisted in the past that Sosa wouldn't be invited back for any team events unless he publicly apologized for his alleged PED use. Other players connected to PEDs, like Mark McGwire, Barry Bonds, Alex Rodriguez and Andy Pettitte, have been enthusiastically welcomed by their former teams following similar apologies.

Now the Cubs are ready to welcome Sosa back into the fold and recognize his accomplishments that brought fans so much joy.