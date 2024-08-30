Cubs take on the Nationals after Crow-Armstrong's 4-hit game

Chicago Cubs (68-66, second in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (61-73, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Shota Imanaga (10-3, 3.08 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 140 strikeouts); Nationals: Jake Irvin (9-10, 3.80 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 130 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -166, Nationals +139; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs take on the Washington Nationals after Pete Crow-Armstrong's four-hit game on Wednesday.

Washington has a 32-34 record in home games and a 61-73 record overall. The Nationals have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .245.

Chicago is 68-66 overall and 32-37 on the road. Cubs hitters have a collective .315 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the NL.

Friday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams has 26 doubles, six triples and 18 home runs for the Nationals. Jose Tena is 12-for-39 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Ian Happ has 32 doubles, a triple and 23 home runs while hitting .241 for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 17-for-42 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .266 batting average, 2.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Cubs: 7-3, .288 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Joan Adon: 15-Day IL (biceps), Alex Call: day-to-day (leg), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Julian Merryweather: 15-Day IL (knee), Tomas Nido: 10-Day IL (knee), Ben Brown: 60-Day IL (neck), Luke Little: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hayden Wesneski: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jordan Wicks: 60-Day IL (oblique), Colten Brewer: 60-Day IL (hand), Yency Almonte: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press