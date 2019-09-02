Cubs intent on stopping slide against Mariners

The Chicago Cubs know that September is not the ideal time for a three-game losing streak.

The Cubs will do everything they can to prevent a third consecutive loss when they play host to the Seattle Mariners on Monday afternoon.

Chicago will try to stop the slide in the opener of a two-game interleague set. The Cubs' playoff chances could depend on it.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"It's tough, but I've been here before," Cubs manager Joe Maddon told reporters. "I understand the situation. You're not going to hear me cry about it. We've just got to come back and we've got to take care of our own business starting again (Monday) and move forward."

Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks (9-9, 3.47 ERA) is scheduled to make his 26th start of the season.

The 29-year-old is looking to bounce back from a difficult outing last Wednesday in which he allowed six runs on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings against the New York Mets.

Hendricks is 2-2 with a 3.42 ERA in nine starts since the All-Star break. That level of performance is on par with his numbers before the intermission, when he went 7-7 with a 3.49 ERA in 16 starts.

This will be Hendricks' first career start against Seattle.

The Mariners will send left-hander Justus Sheffield (0-1, 7.94 ERA) to the mound for his third career start.

The 23-year-old Tennessee native is 0-1 with an 8.36 ERA in six major league appearances (two starts) with the New York Yankees and Mariners over the past two years.

Sheffield will seek his first career win in his first matchup against the Cubs. He never has pitched in an interleague game.

Mariners manager Scott Servais is focused on the big picture as Sheffield wraps up his final month.

Story continues

"We're kind of cumulative here," Servais said to reporters before the rookie's most recent start. "He's got probably five, six starts with us, and what can we gain out of those five, six starts, other than just tracking the numbers and the results?

"It's more (about) routine, finding out what works for him, getting him comfortable and just knowing he's going to be starting going forward with us. He's a big part of our future."

Cubs veteran Ben Zobrist is not expected to start, but he could make an appearance for the first time since May.

Zobrist joined the team Sunday after being out since May because of personal reasons.

"I didn't know if I would come back at all, just because I'm not sure how much baseball I'm going to be playing anyways," Zobrist told reporters upon his return. "But the timing is right for me to be here now, and I feel good about that.

"I feel good about just doing what I can do to help the club down the stretch here and hopefully push into the playoffs and a lot farther than that."

Teammates quickly welcomed back Zobrist into the clubhouse.

"The guys have been awesome," Zobrist said. "They've been so supportive throughout this time, but also just welcoming. Honestly, there's a part of me that's a little overwhelmed with how much it feels like they've wanted me back and wanted me here. I don't feel like I make that much of an impact in the clubhouse or with the guys, but they've certainly made me feel that way."

--Field Level Media