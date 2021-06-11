Cubs fans erupt in cheers for Justin Fields, give him a standing ovation at Wrigley Field

How desperate is the city of Chicago for a semi-decent quarterback? Desperate enough to give a rookie with zero professional experience a standing ovation at a packed Wrigley Field.

Justin Fields made an appearance at Wrigley Field on Friday, and Chicago Cubs fans gave him a welcome fit for a franchise savior.

Already a fan favorite. pic.twitter.com/PIWpW24GKP — Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) June 11, 2021

Cubs broadcaster Jim Deshaies said he thought he heard MVP chants for Fields.

.@justnfields received an ovation from the Wrigley faithful today ⚾️🤝🏈 pic.twitter.com/XdzYNeGOwI — MLB (@MLB) June 11, 2021

It's tough to really blame Bears fans for their enthusiasm. They've never seen an elite quarterback before. The jury is out on whether Fields will become the Bears' best passer since Sid Luckman, but Fields comes with a strong history of excellent play at Ohio State, and received promising evaluations from draft experts.

Wrigley Field at full capacity for the first time this season

Fields picked a good day to get out to Wrigley. Chicago reached Phase 5 of Illinois Governor JB Pritzker's COVID-19 plan Friday, meaning the park could operate at 100 percent fan capacity for the first time since 2019.

The only thing left for Fields to do now is make an appearance at a Chicago White Sox game before the month is over. While Chicago baseball fans are usually divided in their loyalty, the one thing that can bring everyone in the city together is the promise of a great Bears quarterback.

If Fields can be that, he'll get standing ovations around the city for the rest of his life.

More from Yahoo Sports: