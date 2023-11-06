Cubs exercise pitcher Kyle Hendricks' $16 million option and catcher Yan Gomes' $6 million option

CHICAGO (AP) — Pitcher Kyle Hendricks' $16 million option for 2024 was exercised Sunday by the Chicago Cubs, who also exercised a $6 million option on catcher Yan Gomes.

Chicago's decision made Hendricks' contract worth $70 million over five seasons, and Gomes' deal became guaranteed for at least $18 million over three years. Hendricks would have been due a $1.5 million buyout if the option had been declined and Gomes would have been due $1 million had his option been turned down.

Hendricks, a 33-year-old right-hander, was 6-8 with a 3.74 ERA in 24 starts this year. He made his season debut on May 25 after recovering from a capsular tear in his right shoulder sustained in July 2022.

Hendricks is 93-69 with a 3.48 ERA in 246 starts and one relief appearance over 10 major league seasons, all with the Cubs.

Gomes, 36, hit .267 with 20 doubles, 10 homers and 63 RBIs, throwing out 25 of 85 runners attempting to steal. He earned $500,000 in performance bonuses for starts.

Gomes has a .248 average with 135 homers and 510 RBIs in 12 seasons with Toronto (2012), Cleveland (2013-18), Washington (2019-21), Oakland (2021) and the Cubs. He was an All-Star in 2018.

The Associated Press