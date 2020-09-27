Cubs clinch NL Central title on eve of season finale

The Chicago Cubs are back on top in the NL Central.

In another case of rivals helping rivals, the Cubs clinched as a result of the Milwaukee Brewers ... victory against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday. It’s the Cubs third division championship since 2016 and their sixth since the NL Central was created in 1994.

Chicago nearly led the division wire-to-wire. They spent one day — July 25, the third day of the MLB season — in second place. They led the division by as many as 5.5 games in early September, but were forced to hold on tight following a 1-5 stretch earlier this week.

The Cubs will be the No. 2 or 3 seed in the National League playoffs. They will host a best-of-three Wild Card Series at Wrigley Field beginning on Sept. 30. Their possible opponents include the Marlins, Reds and Cardinals.

The Chicago Cubs have clinched their first NL Central since 2017. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

