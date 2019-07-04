Cubs affiliate deletes Colin Kaepernick tweet, apologizes for mocking Nike controversy

The Cubs' Double-A affiliate, the Tennessee Smokies, issued an apology after deleting a tweet that called out former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and mocked Nike for the recent "Betsy Ross flag" shoe controversy.

The Smokies' shared four photos Wednesday on Twitter of the early version of the American flag etched into the dirt of their field with the caption: "Hey @Kaepernick7 after a lot of thought, we have decided it's best to just do it. #America."

The tweet received more than 700 retweets and 2,000 likes in less than two hours before it was deleted, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel .

The Cubs affiliate later wrote on Twitter, in part: "(I)t was meant to be a light-hearted take on a current situation. We did not mean to offend anyone by it. If it did, we certainly apologize."

Regarding one of our recent tweets regarding @Kaepernick7 and our field design for tonight's game, it was meant to be a light-hearted take on a current situation. We did not mean to offend anyone by it. If it did, we certainly apologize. — Tennessee Smokies (@smokiesbaseball) July 4, 2019

The Smokies tweeted the images after Nike pulled an American flag-themed shoe that was designed for Independence Day and featured a flag with 13 white stars in a circle, representing the United States’ original 13 colonies. The sports apparel company recalled the shoes after Kaepernick expressed concern to Nike about the shoes' "Betsy Ross flag" motif.

The Associated Press , citing a person familiar with the conversation, reported Wednesday that Kaepernick explained to the company that "the flag recalls an era when black people were enslaved and that it has been appropriated by white nationalist groups."

Kaepernick, who was the first NFL player to protest by kneeling during the national anthem and speak out against police brutality and racial injustice, told the company that he and others consider the symbol to be offensive, according to The Wall Street Journal , ultimately leading to Nike recall the shoes that were set to go on sale this week.

Nike released a statement saying, in part, "NIKE made the decision to halt distribution of the Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July based on concerns that it could unintentionally offend and detract from the nation's patriotic holiday."

New Nike statement regarding its decision to pull its Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July shoe - via @SaraEisen $NKE pic.twitter.com/5A5j34pruI — CNBC's Closing Bell (@CNBCClosingBell) July 2, 2019

The company started recalling the shoes after Kaepernick's contact, but some had already been shipped to stores across the country. Nike's move ignited another polarizing political firestorm.