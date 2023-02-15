CubiCasa Partners with RE/MAX of Michigan, Furthering its Mission of Putting a Floor Plan on Every Listing in US

RE/MAX of Michigan is the latest to join CubiCasa in the Company's efforts to digitize real estate

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2023 / CubiCasa , a global-reaching real estate software company, has announced a partnership with RE/MAX of Michigan, the regional real estate franchisor for all territories in Michigan outside of the Detroit metropolitan area. In partnering with RE/MAX of Michigan, CubiCasa takes another step toward delivering on its mission of adding floor plans on every listing in the U.S.

RE/MAX of Michigan is a part of the RE/MAX network, consisting of more than 100,000 associates in more than 7,000 offices worldwide. Through this partnership, brokers and associates of RE/MAX of Michigan have the ability to quickly and easily create digital floor plans of properties to improve the overall home buying experience.

"CubiCasa's technology is so easy to use. Agents of any technological comfort level finally have an avenue to easily create floor plans, and this differentiator is critical to spark industry adoption. It makes for a perfect partnership," said Ashley Dane , Regional Director of RE/MAX of Michigan. "We're looking forward to bringing CubiCasa to all of our brokers and associates in the state to help them make their listings stand out and improve the homebuying experience by enabling buyers to be more informed."

CubiCasa's technology has produced more than 1 million floor plans to date, and can be used without prior training by anyone with a smartphone. From a simple walk-through of a home, the technology produces a highly-precise floor plan sketch. Square footage is the second-highest driver of a home's value (the first being location), and CubiCasa's technology helps minimize inconsistencies and variations in the property data collection and inspection process.

"Partnering with RE/MAX of Michigan is yet another avenue for CubiCasa to deliver on its mission of putting floor plans on every listing in the U.S.," said Jeff Allen , President of CubiCasa. "Since our free product launch in August, we have made great strides, and delivered digital floor plans to many across the country, and we're pleased to help the brokers and associates of RE/MAX of Michigan in creating a better homebuying experience through access to digital property data."

At RE/MAX of Michigan's Regional Conference and Awards Gala from February 16-18, Aaron Smith , Director of Sales at CubiCasa will be speaking on a tech session panel, discussing the advantages of including a floor plan on every listing, sharing best practices and scanning tips, and highlighting the unique benefits available through this partnership.

CubiCasa offers add-ons available on every scan, including adding fixed furniture and feature details to the floor plan, American National Standards Institute (ANSI)-aligned GLA outputs for the appraisal process, and an expedited six-hour delivery window. Users can produce a floor plan using CubiCasa's technology on their own, or can access the Company's deep network of more than 2,000 certified photographers across all 50 states, who are available to help add value to a listing.

The CubiCasa app is available for download in the App Store and Google Play Store. To learn more about CubiCasa's free floor plan scanning app, visit https://www.cubi.casa/ .

About CubiCasa

Headquartered in Oulu, Finland, CubiCasa is the global market leader in mobile indoor scanning and is known for its fast and easy-to-use floor plan app on the App Store and Google Play Store. CubiCasa's technology is used in 172 different countries and has helped create over 1 million floor plans to date. CubiCasa provides technology for the real estate, appraisal, and mortgage industries and is on a mission to digitize real estate. Learn more at

https://www.cubi.casa/ .

About RE/MAX of Michigan

Founded in 1977 by Norman and Elda Helm, RE/MAX of Michigan is the regional real estate franchisor for all territories in Michigan outside of the Detroit metro area. RE/MAX of Michigan currently serves the state with over 87 offices and more than 1,200 Sales Associates. The RE/MAX network offers an innovative, entrepreneurial culture, affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. Nobody sells more real estate in the State of Michigan than RE/MAX. Learn more at

https://www.remax-michigan.com/ .

