CubeSmart Recognized as one of the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces® for the Third Time

MALVERN, Pa., March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE), the third largest owner/operator of self-storage properties in the United States, is being recognized as one of Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces® of 2023. This award recognizes top employers who demonstrate leadership in employee experience, recognition, and company culture.



“It’s an honor to once again be recognized for the engagement of our team in 2023. Every single one of our teammates helps deliver on our culture and helps make CubeSmart who we are,” said Christopher P. Marr, President and Chief Executive Officer of CubeSmart. “Having such an engaged team that cares so much about our customers and each other is what really makes CubeSmart special.”

Winners are selected by a panel of 11 judges comprised of employee engagement academics, industry analysts, thought leaders, journalists, and influencers. CubeSmart was selected based on their display of Achievers’ Eight Elements of Employee Engagement®: Accountability & Performance, Belonging, Equity & Inclusion, Culture Alignment, Manager Empowerment, Professional & Personal Growth, Purpose & Leadership, Recognition & Rewards, and Wellbeing.

“Amid economic turbulence and a rapidly changing work landscape, it has never been more vital to prioritize employee engagement. However, building a workplace that effectively engages and supports all employees is no easy feat,” said Jeff Cates, CEO, Achievers. “We’re proud to announce this year’s 50 Most Engaged Workplaces and recognize an impressive group of companies who are truly redefining employee engagement excellence.”

For more information about working at CubeSmart, visit www.cubesmart.com/careers.

About the Company

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. CubeSmart owns or manages 1,289 self-storage properties across the United States. According to the 2022 Self Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the U.S.

The Company’s mission is to simplify the organizational and logistical challenges created by the many life events and business needs of its customers – through innovative solutions, unparalleled service, and genuine care. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible, and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers.

For more information about business and personal storage or to learn more about the Company and find a nearby storage property, visit www.cubesmart.com or call CubeSmart toll free at 800-800-1717.

About Achievers

Achievers’ employee voice and recognition solutions bring your organization’s values and strategy to life by activating employee participation and accelerating a culture of performance. Achievers leverages the science behind behavior change, so your people and your organization can experience sustainable, data-driven business results. Visit us at www.achievers.com.

