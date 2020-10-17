The Cube reboot's celebrity edition suffers a sound issue

From Digital Spy

ITV's premiere episode of The Million Pound Cube suffered a technical issue, as the show's sound mysteriously disappeared.

Presented by This Morning favourite Phillip Schofield, tonight's (October 17) opener was a special celebrity edition featuring comedians Jason Manford and Mo Gilligan.

Just as things were being wrapped up, though, the volume randomly decreased before cutting out completely for several seconds.





Over on Twitter, the viewing public shared their collective confusion as the ITV sound waves faltered.

"Oh so into the cube. But @ITV sort the sound out," posted one individual, before two more added: "Has anyone else's sound just gone?" and "that was so tense that even the sound has gone".

Guys you need to turn the volume up @ITV #TheCube — River Song 🌌 (@MegReeves93) October 17, 2020

Even ITV are bored of their voices and reduced the volume right down 😂😂 #TheCube — Crocidolite (@Crocidolite11) October 17, 2020

ITV have ballsed the volume up. #TheCube — M@Kleɪ (@Temmmms) October 17, 2020

I don't understand how ITV messed up the sound on tonight's episode of #TheCube when it was pre-recorded 🥴 — Sophia Moir (@smoir) October 17, 2020

Turn the volume right up and then ITV fixes the sound issue #theCUBE pic.twitter.com/VTxqtYOQoQ — MissMac (@Mandtakespics) October 17, 2020





Of course, the broadcaster managed to sort it out fairly quickly and Schofe's voice returned to soothe everyone's worries. The continuity announcer even apologised at the end of the show, too.

Meanwhile, Jason (helped by brother Stephen) managed to bag himself an enormous £100,000 for his chosen charities.

Mo, who cracked us up on Celebrity Gogglebox earlier this year, experienced a somewhat tense time through the competition, but still took home £10,000 for charity with the help of his friend, actor David Ajao.

Mo tweeted along with the show, saying it was "too funny" watching the Cube challenges back and that he was pleased they left with money for their chosen charities.