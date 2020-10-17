The Cube reboot's celebrity edition suffers a sound issue

ITV's premiere episode of The Million Pound Cube suffered a technical issue, as the show's sound mysteriously disappeared.
Presented by This Morning favourite Phillip Schofield, tonight's (October 17) opener was a special celebrity edition featuring comedians Jason Manford and Mo Gilligan.
Just as things were being wrapped up, though, the volume randomly decreased before cutting out completely for several seconds.
Related: This Morning's Phillip Schofield shares behind-the-scenes pictures from set of The Cube reboot
Over on Twitter, the viewing public shared their collective confusion as the ITV sound waves faltered.
"Oh so into the cube. But @ITV sort the sound out," posted one individual, before two more added: "Has anyone else's sound just gone?" and "that was so tense that even the sound has gone".
Keep on reading for more baffled tweets.
Where's the sound gone #thecube— Matt (@MattMurkyfuture) October 17, 2020
Guys you need to turn the volume up @ITV #TheCube— River Song 🌌 (@MegReeves93) October 17, 2020
Even ITV are bored of their voices and reduced the volume right down 😂😂 #TheCube— Crocidolite (@Crocidolite11) October 17, 2020
ITV have ballsed the volume up. #TheCube— M@Kleɪ (@Temmmms) October 17, 2020
Thought my tv was goosed #phew #theCUBE— Jacqui (@scotjovi14) October 17, 2020
I don't understand how ITV messed up the sound on tonight's episode of #TheCube when it was pre-recorded 🥴— Sophia Moir (@smoir) October 17, 2020
Turn the volume right up and then ITV fixes the sound issue #theCUBE pic.twitter.com/VTxqtYOQoQ— MissMac (@Mandtakespics) October 17, 2020
Of course, the broadcaster managed to sort it out fairly quickly and Schofe's voice returned to soothe everyone's worries. The continuity announcer even apologised at the end of the show, too.
Related: Loose Women suffers awkward technical issue with social distancing format
Meanwhile, Jason (helped by brother Stephen) managed to bag himself an enormous £100,000 for his chosen charities.
Mo, who cracked us up on Celebrity Gogglebox earlier this year, experienced a somewhat tense time through the competition, but still took home £10,000 for charity with the help of his friend, actor David Ajao.
Mo tweeted along with the show, saying it was "too funny" watching the Cube challenges back and that he was pleased they left with money for their chosen charities.
Big up my guy @David_Ajao that was too funny watching back 🤣 b it glad we left with money for our charities. Even had big Phil dancing 🙌🏾 #theCUBE pic.twitter.com/Z7ttyXGHmI— Mo Gilligan (@MoTheComedian) October 17, 2020
Jason also thanked viewers for their "lovely and supportive messages" and shared his joy at hanging out with his brother, and "raising much needed money for two wonderful charities".
So invested!— Jason Manford (@JasonManford) October 17, 2020
Thanks for all your lovely and supportive messages tonight. Was very tense but loved hanging out with my brother and raising much needed money for two wonderful charities. https://t.co/epHPPhiEmu
The Million Pound Cube kicks off its regular edition on Monday (October 19) at 9pm.
Digital Spy has launched its first-ever digital magazine with exclusive features, interviews, and videos. Access the latest edition with a 1-month free trial, only on Apple News+.
Interested in Digital Spy's weekly newsletter? Sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox – and don't forget to join our Watch This Facebook Group for daily TV recommendations and discussions with other readers.
You Might Also Like