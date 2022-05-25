Cube Psytech Launches Cube Labs Supplement Brand

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2022 / Cube Psytech Inc. (the "Company" or " CUBE"), a biopharmaceutical and biotechnology company focused on the research and development of functional and psychedelic mushroom technologies for use in natural healthcare products, is excited to share the details of the launch of the Cube Labs brand.

Cube Labs is a line of functional supplements that harness the power of adaptogens, including non-psychoactive mushrooms, formulated to address the common modern health issues people experience in their daily lives.

At launch, five all natural formulations will be available online for US customers through the companies Shopify web store and at Amazon US. Natural Product (NPN) approved products will be made available in Canada soon to follow.

Cube Labs formulations:

ELEVATE Immune Support - Supports immune function, reduces stress and fatigue. Contains: Vitamin D, Vitamin B6, Magnesium, Zinc, Tribulus, Cordyceps, Panax Ginseng, Maca, Goji, Tongkat Ali.

VITALITY Enhanced Energy - Increases energy, mental alertness and relieves stress. Contains: Guarana, Maca, Cordyceps, Siberian Ginseng, Panax Ginseng.

STRESS Mood Balance - Relives stress and anxiety. Contains: Ashwagandha, Ginkgo Biloba, Hawthorn, Reishi, L-5-HTP, Oat.

FOCUS Mental Stamina - Supports Cognitive function, mental stamina and focus. Contains: Panax Ginseng, Shiitake, Rhodiola, Milk Thistle, Centella, Rou Cong Rong.

RECOVERY Natural Relief - Reduces muscle and joint pain, aids in digestion. Contains: White Willow, Black Cohash, Chasteberry, Angelica, Ginger.

Cube Labs supplements for the U.S. market are produced in the U.S.A. at FDA compliant, GMP Facilities. They are lab tested and are non-GMO, dairy free, gluten free, free of preservatives, artificial colors and flavors and are made with organic ingredients.

CUBE Co-Founder and CEO, Erick Factor had the following to say about the license approval: "This is a huge step for our company in terms of executing our business plan. With the creation of this brand we are on a path to early stage revenue. We are looking forward to creating and nurturing a community of customers and brand advocates, and ultimately and most importantly helping people feel better through these natural products. This brand creates the foundation for what is to come as we move towards adding more product types including future psilocybin based therapies."

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Erick Factor

Chief Executive Officer

About CUBE PSYTECH INC.

Cube Psytech Corporation. is a Canadian bio-pharmaceutical and biotechnology company focused on the use of psilocybin to improve health issues such as mental illness, PTSD, addiction disorders, cancer, and depression. The company is comprised of a best of class sciences and executive leadership team with access to bio-pharmaceutical patents.

To learn more about Cube Psytech and opportunities to invest please visit www.cubepsytech.com or Dealmaker.

Contact: Erick Factor

Investor Relations: investors@cubepsytech.com

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company's business, products and future of the Company's business. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company's products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release

