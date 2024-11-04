Cubarsi and Pedri react Barcelona 3-1 Espanyol – ‘There is a lot of work that is not visible’

Espanyol managed to score twice at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in their clash against Barcelona, but both of these goals were eventually ruled out by VAR.

Despite this, Barcelona maintained a commanding performance, with the match ending in a 3-1 victory.

Defender Pau Cubarsi praised the first-half display, which set a solid foundation for their success.

Barcelona came out strong from the start, quickly taking control of the scoreboard. This confident start reflected the team’s commitment and unity, as they continuously pushed forward with determination.

“We had a very good first half, we started very well and we were able to get ahead quickly on the scoreboard. We are very confident and giving our all,” he began saying.

Defensive strategy and Mbappe

Pau Cubarsi spoke on the offside tactic. (Photo by Pedro Salado/Getty Images)

Shifting focus to Barcelona’s defensive approach, Cubarsi discussed their high defensive line, a risky yet necessary strategy under Hansi Flick.

The team often pushes up the pitch, aiming to catch opponents offside. While this tactic involves risks, it is a critical component of their defensive structure.

“We always try to play with a very high line to keep the opponent offside. It is risky but we have to do it.”

Cubarsi also acknowledged the importance of VAR in maintaining fairness, referencing previous disallowed goals, such as those by Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane.

“When they review it in the VAR we already know that it is offside, but some have been fair,” he admitted.

Pedri’s take on the match

Pedri played a crucial role against Espanyol. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

In the midfield, Pedri continued his impressive form against Espanyol, showcasing his skills and tactical awareness. Reflecting on the importance of the match, he noted the intensity brought by the team, especially in a derby where fan support is particularly high.

“We were just talking about it before it started, it was a very important match. The fans always love a derby.”

Barcelona’s attacking and defensive units worked in harmony, pushing hard from the start and sustaining their energy into the second half. This high intensity often leaves opponents struggling to keep pace, especially in the later stages of the game.

“Above all, the intensity that we put into the games. The teams notice it in the second half. The defensive line is doing a spectacular job.

“The players we have up front also mark it on their own. They are in a sweet moment where things are going their way,” he said.

Pedri went on to emphasise the extensive work he has put into reaching peak performance. Behind every on-field success, there’s a lot of effort and persistence that isn’t always visible to fans.

“Well, above all, there is a lot of work that is not visible. There is always a lot of criticism and that hurts you.”

“The criticism he faces is tough, but it motivates him to improve his game. His focus has been on enhancing various aspects of his play, leading to a more consistent and enjoyable experience on the pitch.

“I think I have improved a little in everything to try to have that continuity and I am happy to enjoy playing with the ball,” he concluded.

