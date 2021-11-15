Cuban security tries to suppress street protests. But people already have made their point | Editorial

It’s here, November 15, the long-announced day for more civilian uprisings in Cuba.

Cubans in Cuba and Cuban Americans in Miami are waiting for the confrontation between people demanding democracy and a government denying it.

All eyes are on how the island government will react to these planned and unprecedented acts of civil disobedience.

The most likely immediate response by Cuba and its suffocating security apparatus? Shutting off the Internet, which the Cuban government seems able to do at will, as if it had a light switch. No internet removes the outside world from helping protesters on the island or spreading news of it.

Arrests are sure to be another feature of the government’s crackdown. Some 700 people were taken into custody during this summer’s protests. Still, as of this writing, there is no indication that protesters have made it to the streets.

The Cuban government must be well aware its reaction is under the world’s telescope. And it should be. The regime has a real problem. Its young population, its millennials, its artists and writers no longer want to struggle daily for the necessities of life, and they want democracy, too. This shouldn’t be a shocker to a regime 60-plus years in power.

Monday morning, activists in Cuba began sending photographs and videos to the outside world showing state police officials in plain clothes surrounding their homes.

Yunior García, an artist who has emerged as the protest organizer, said in a video that his home was surrounded. An Associated Press photo of Garcia holding a white rose, an homage to Cuban patriot José Martí, through a window slat is going viral.

Another activist, Edel Carrero, saw the same scene on his block.

“There is a great police presence to stop those who plan to protest for liberty,” he told the Telemundo Spanish-language network.

The massive widespread street protest on July 11 surprised the government of Cuba’s Miguel Díaz-Canel and exiles in Miami, who quickly joined in, not to mention human rights activists across the world.

This time, the young activists on the island hope everyone is watching.

And Cuban exiles see it as the best chance in their generation to end the legacy of Fidel Castro’s 1959 revolution. Their solidarity protest began Sunday.

And high-powered Florida Republicans are also taking the opportunity to show support. Among them was Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“You have a lot of people standing up and fighting against a brutal dictatorship,” DeSantis said from Miami’s Freedom Tower Monday morning, where he announced he will ask for $25 million from the Legislature to restore and preserve the tower, an enduring symbol for Cuban exiles, many of who were processed there.

Yes, a blatant move for votes, but, beyond that, appropriate on Monday. “The state of Florida stands with everyone who is taking to the streets and protesting,” the governor says, adding Floridians should not stand for such a Marxist regime to exist 90 miles away. He’s on point.

And on the island, the Cuban people have already made their point: They want change.