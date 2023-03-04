Cuban agents in U.S. military headquarters? ‘Not on my watch’ says Florida U.S. senator | Opinion

Marco Rubio
·4 min read

“I gotta talk to you about Cuba.” Viewers wondered what President Joe Biden meant by that comment to his colleague, caught on a hot microphone after the State of the Union address. Now we can guess what the president was hinting at: a plan to further reestablish ties with the Cuban regime, starting with inviting its security agents to observe security procedures at a working U.S. port.

The administration notified Congress of that invitation last Friday afternoon. I’m sure Biden and the regime apologists in his administration hoped their announcement would go unnoticed, but they were out of luck. The Cuban Border Guard and Ministry of Foreign Affairs are high-level entities in a dictatorship classified as a state sponsor of terrorism. Inviting those agents to tour a sensitive U.S. site is, simply put, unconscionable.

Listening to pro-Cuba activists in the United States, you would think Cuba is just a poor country and that establishing closer ties with its communist regime would benefit both parties. But the regime is one of our greatest regional adversaries. It undermines democratic order and provides safe haven to American fugitives and terrorists, like Joanne Chesimard, Guillermo Morales, Charlie Hill and Victor Manuel Gerena. Moreover, Cuban spies are working to infiltrate our ranks and harm our nation.

If anyone doubts the regime’s intentions, they should look at how it treats its own people. Since the historic “J-11” protests of July 2021, the dictatorship has unjustly detained dozens of Cuban citizens every month. Cuba now has more than 1,000 political prisoners, and if the brutal beating of democracy activist José Daniel Ferrer is any indication, their suffering is great. This regime does not mean well — not for the Cuban people, and certainly not for the United States.

That’s why I demanded the president cancel the planned visit. Would we be so naïve as to welcome the Chinese Communist Party to tour our naval bases? Would we invite the Sinaloa and the Jalisco New Generation cartels to learn how the U.S. Department of Homeland Security detects and stops shipments of drugs at the southern border?

It’s impossible to justify bringing agents of an adversarial regime, especially one that works with terrorists and drug traffickers such as the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and National Liberation Army (ELN), also in Colombia, to spy on a U.S. port.

The administration’s plan is especially disturbing to Florida’s Cuban-American exile community, which knows the danger of the dictatorship all too well. But it should bother all Americans. This is the same regime that arbitrarily confiscated property from U.S. citizens under Fidel Castro. Now we extend the red carpet and welcome its agents to our shores?

Floridians rely on maritime and port security to protect us from both the geopolitical threat posed by Cuba, which lies only 90 miles from our shores, and the illegal importation of drugs, including deadly fentanyl. Sharing coastal and maritime security protocols with the Cuban regime is an egregious betrayal of our state.

So why has the president committed this obvious blunder? He could be preparing to remove Cuba from the state sponsor of terrorism list. President Obama did just that in 2015. I worked with President Trump to rightly reverse that edict, but Biden seems poised to repeat the mistakes of the past.

This administration is staffed by Obama-era holdovers acting as caretakers of America’s decline. These are the people who removed the FARC mercenaries from the foreign terrorist organization list in 2021; who lifted sanctions on the Venezuelan and Cuban regimes without justification.

Delisting Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism is the logical next step. In reality, it’s a terrible idea that policymakers should do everything in their power to prevent. It’s why I’ve reintroduced my FORCE Act, which would prohibit the removal of Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism until it satisfies certain conditions.

Meanwhile, those of us in Washington who still subscribe to common sense must protect our soil and ports from the agents of adversarial regimes. I hope this is something Congress can find bipartisan ground on. It’s the least Floridians and the Cuban-American community deserve.

Sen. Marco Rubio is Florida’s senior U.S. senator.

Rubio
Rubio

Latest Stories

  • How will Lamar Jackson standoff be resolved? Examining all options for star QB, Ravens

    Lamar Jackson and the Ravens still have yet to agree to a contract, and a significant decision awaits on March 7's franchise tag deadline.

  • Ukraine Latest: US Building War Crime Cases, Merrick Garland Says in Lviv

    (Bloomberg) -- US Attorney General Merrick Garland made an unannounced visit to Ukraine, meeting President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Lviv, along with top prosecutors from several European nations, to discuss criminal investigations regarding Russia’s actions during the war Most Read from BloombergAmazon Pauses Construction on Second Headquarters in Virginia as It Cuts JobsAmericans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeSingapore PM Lee’s Estranged Brother Weighs Presidential RunFed Eve

  • Children Have Narrow Escape After Car Fails to Stop for School Bus in North Carolina

    Two schoolchildren had a narrow escape after a car failed to stop for a school bus picking them up in Statesville, North Carolina, on Thursday, March 2, officials said.Footage released by Iredell-Statesville Schools shows two children running across the street to their bus, while a car that had failed to stop for the bus comes within inches of one child. The incident happened at around 6:15 am on Old Mountain Road near Island Ford Road, school officials said.The North Carolina School Bus Stop law makes it illegal to pass a stopped school bus. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said the car in the video had been located following an earlier public appeal for information.“Clearly, this call could have been beyond tragic, and thankfully we are praising this child’s quick thinking instead of what the alternative could have been,” a statement from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office read. Credit: Iredell-Statesville Schools via Storyful

  • A Long-Shot Presidential Candidate Is Trying To Take Over CPAC

    At the Conservative Political Action Conference, which is all about Trump, Michigan businessman Perry Johnson is just trying to get noticed.

  • PM says reconciliation efforts will be a big factor in choosing next RCMP commissioner

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says appointing an Indigenous person as the next RCMP commissioner is an "excellent idea," but he's looking to appoint the "right" leader regardless of their background. During a news conference Friday, Trudeau was asked to respond to calls for Ottawa to hire an Indigenous commissioner for the first time ever. Proponents of the idea see it as a way to heal the sometimes fraught relationship between the national police force and Indigenous communities. "I think it's

  • Lamar Jackson contract talks a disaster, Daniel Jones wants $45M, does Bryce Young's size matter?

    Charles Robinson is joined by Frank Schwab to discuss the biggest NFL news stories swirling around the NFL combine in Indianapolis, including Bryce Young's size measurements, Jalen Carter returning, the Las Vegas Raiders' plans at quarterback, the Baltimore Ravens' negotiations with Lamar Jackson, Daniel Jones' contract talks, Aaron Rodgers and more.

  • Democrats Present Damning Info On Jim Jordan’s FBI ‘Whistleblowers’

    Jordan's subcommittee interviewed FBI agents who espoused conspiracy theories and received cash payments from a Donald Trump associate.

  • Ukraine envoy says Germany showing more leadership on arms deliveries

    Ukraine's envoy to Berlin said Germany is taking more of a leadership role in organising deliveries of arms to Kyiv and has stopped making what he called excuses to avoid sending weapons. Germany was initially reluctant to send heavy arms to Ukraine to help it confront Russia's invasion, fearing it might escalate the fight. "What has changed in the last few months is we are not just discussing the current order of the day but we are strategically planning according to what is needed and what can be delivered," Ukrainian Ambassador Oleksii Makeiev told Reuters.

  • Joly and Chinese counterpart confront each other over interference claims

    OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly and her Chinese counterpart had a testy exchange this week over allegations that Beijing's envoys may be interfering in Canadian matters. Joly spoke with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang during a G20 meeting in New Delhi, telling him Canada will not accept China meddling in Canadian democracy. "We will never accept any breach of our territorial integrity and sovereignty," Joly wrote in a statement, after media reported about the conversation. The L

  • Ex-RNC Chair Michael Steele Has Brutally Blunt Advice For Marjorie Taylor Greene

    “Why do we listen to this crazy fool?" Steele wondered as he lit into the conspiracy theorist lawmaker.

  • Mexican man who died on U.S. border struggled to pay bills in Canada, family says

    The Mexican man who died Feb. 19 shortly after crossing the border into the United States near Stanstead — in the Eastern Townships region of Quebec — had travelled from Toronto, where he and his family had been living for less than a year. Jose Leos Cervantes, 45, had been struggling to make a living in the Ontario capital when he decided to try his luck in the U.S., his wife said in an interview with a Mexican radio station. The family moved to Toronto in June, hoping to get better pay and bet

  • China's Peace Plan for Ukraine Could Have Dangerous Consequences

    China's quest to be a global problem-solver reveals a dangerous game, writes Ian Bremmer.

  • New Nickname Idea For Ron DeSantis Is Too Dumb Even For Donald Trump

    "I've heard worse," the former president told right-wing radio host Sebastian Gorka.

  • Iranian warships in Rio de Janeiro stirring concern abroad

    The arrival this week to Rio de Janeiro of two Iranian warships that Brazil's government authorized to dock has prompted rebukes both from Israel and the U.S. “Israel sees the docking of Iranian warships in Brazil a few days ago, as a dangerous and regretful development,” the spokesperson of Israel's foreign relations ministry, Lior Haiat, wrote Thursday on Twitter.

  • Republican Scott Perry threatens to eliminate office space for agencies that don’t cooperate with GOP oversight

    Mr Perry failed to comply with a congressional subpoena last year

  • Trump Doesn’t Deserve Immunity in Jan. 6 Lawsuits, DOJ Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The Justice Department says Donald Trump is not entitled to absolute immunity against civil lawsuits seeking to hold him liable for the attack on the US Capitol on Jan. 6 because he’s accused of inciting “imminent private violence.”Most Read from BloombergAmazon Pauses Construction on Second Headquarters in Virginia as It Cuts JobsAmericans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeSingapore PM Lee’s Estranged Brother Weighs Presidential RunFed Event Scrapped After Partic

  • Major Russian Victory Feared as Soldier Delivers Grim Message

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Photo Courtesy of DetcomDONETSK, Ukraine—The wrath of Russia’s army is on full display in Bakhmut, with the majority of surviving civilians having fled the ongoing bloodbath while Ukrainian soldiers fight to save the city. Now that Vladimir Putin’s forces are closing in, those who have been pulled out fear what is at stake for their fellow soldiers.One soldier, who goes by the name “Detcom,” spoke with The Daily Beast hours just after leav

  • George Santos' mysterious new treasurer is unknown to local politicians but lists his address as the apartment where Santos' sister used to live

    Andrew Olson, the man listed as George Santos' new treasurer, is another unexplained oddity in the Congressman's life.

  • Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes booted from CPAC for promoting 'hateful racist rhetoric'

    CPAC Chair Matt Schlapp said that hateful, racist rhetoric doesn't align with organization's mission following the removal of Nick Fuentes.

  • Germany seeks to buy mothballed Swiss Leopard 2 tanks

    Germany wants to buy mothballed Leopard 2 battle tanks from Switzerland to replace tanks that Berlin and its Western allies are sending to Ukraine, the Swiss government said Friday. The Swiss Defense Ministry said that Germany's defense and economy ministers wrote on Feb. 23 to Swiss Defense Minister Viola Amherd, setting out German manufacturer Rheinmetall's interest in buying Leopard 2 tanks that the Swiss army doesn't plan to put back into service.