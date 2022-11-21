‘I windsurfed for 38 hours across the ocean’: Why Cubans are fleeing their homeland

Cancer survivor Elian Lopez on his journey - Supplied to The Telegraph

On March 22, Elian Lopez packed his phone, a compass, a few bags of peanuts and grabbed his windsurf.

The cancer survivor didn’t have the thousands of dollars needed to make the trip from Cuba to the United States through central America. Instead, the former windsurf champion took to the seas on his surfboard.

Some 38 hours later, the 48-year-old reached Florida Keys, where he was intercepted by the US Coast Guards. Severely dehydrated and exhausted, Elian was immediately given medical attention before being transported to the nearest hospital. For his friends, it was a relief he had made it to America in one piece.

“When I was around 16 miles away... I started getting signal on my cell phone and communicating with friends from Florida,” he says. “They were waiting for me since the previous day. They were super worried and were going to call the coast guards. I said, ‘No, no, let’s wait. I don’t want to be deported back to Cuba’.”

While Elian’s route was unconventional, the exodus from the Caribbean island has become commonplace. Since October 2021, more than roughly 177,800 Cuban migrants, a mix of men, women and children, have tried to enter the US – a figure equal to more than one per cent of the island’s total population.

“‘Did you hear who left?’ That’s what you constantly hear – from friends, from neighbours, from relatives,” says Mr Lopez, who is now waiting to apply for his green card. It’s a whisper that reverberates across a nation gripped by turmoil.

Former windsurf champion Elian Lopez took to the seas on his board - Supplied to The Telegraph

When the pandemic first broke in January 2020, Cuba was well-poised to tackle the emerging health crisis. For almost as long as the communist state has existed, it has boasted a surfeit of doctors and medical scientists.

On all counts, Cuba was ready for Covid-19.

And at first, that seemed to be the case. The island’s biotechnology industry, established and developed under Fidel Castro in the 1980s, sprung into action and, by the midway stage of the pandemic, had developed multiple Covid vaccines – one of the few countries in the world to do so.

More than 90 per cent of the population has since been vaccinated with at least one dose of the homegrown vaccines, while 83 per cent have been fully inoculated.

The communist regime’s long-term investments in education and medicine, a legacy of the revolution in 1959, also played into Cuba’s favour at the beginning of the pandemic.

With roughly 8.4 doctors per 1,000 people, compared to 2.8 per 1,000 in the UK, Cuba’s public health network meant it had the manpower needed to monitor the entire population for symptoms and to quickly identify and isolate cases.

Driven to breaking point

As a result, by March 2021 the fatality rate amongst those infected was just 0.59 per cent – well below the average worldwide rate of 2.2 per cent. In 2020 alone, the island recorded just 146 Covid deaths, faring much better than its neighbours and many developed Western countries.

Cuba even exported its doctors to those nations where the health system was on the brink of collapse, such as Italy, France and Kuwait. The World Health Organization estimates the Cuban government received over $10 billion (£8.82 million) for its medical services during the pandemic.

But by May 2021, after more than a year of severe lockdown and the absence of tourism, life in Cuba was reaching breaking point. In spite of its obvious health advantages in fighting Covid, the economy – long characterised by malaise – was in a tailspin.

The border closure, implemented by the Cuban authorities in March 2020 and initially earmarked for just a month, had proved catastrophic for a country that has long relied on tourists for income, with roughly four million people visiting the island each year prior to Covid.

According to the World Bank, Cuba's economy shrunk by 11 per cent in 2021 compared to 2019.

A car in Havana, Cuba - Supplied to The Telegraph

An empty street in Havanam Cuba - Supplied to The Telegraph

To make matters worse, the national government announced during the midst of the Covid crisis that the convertible peso, Cuba’s second currency known as the CUC, would no longer be accepted as legal tender by businesses.

The average people of Cuba have been struggling with the day-to-day costs of life ever since.

“A kilo of powdered milk costs 1100 pesos, a litre of cooking oil is 600 pesos, chicken, forget about it!” says Pedro, a priest who left Cuba for Nicaragua in February. “My father is retired; he receives 1500 pesos (around £55) every month! How can you survive?”

In reality, the Cuban economy was in dire straits even before the pandemic hit, triggered by punctual shortages of gasoline when Venezuela – Cuba’s main partner for petrol – fell into a deep economic crisis.

Trump-era regulations, which reversed Barack Obama’s efforts to normalise relations between the US and Cuba, also darkened the country’s economic outlook, especially restrictions which limited the amount of money Cubans living in America could send home. Before this policy decision, an estimated $2 billion was sent in remittances to the island every year.

“There was already a recession, and then, of course, there was a big dip with the Covid-19 pandemic,” says Dr Jorge Duany, the director of the Cuban Research Institute at the Florida International University.

Despite being a tourist magnet prior to the pandemic, Havana has not recovered - Supplied to The Telegraph

Promenades usually packed with tourists are eerily empty - Supplied to The Telegraph

Mariakarla Nodarse Venancio, the assistant director for Cuba at WOLA, a research and advocacy organisation based in Miami advancing human rights in the Americas, believes that the current crisis “is worse than what we saw during the special period”.

The ‘Period Especial’, or Special Period, occurred shortly after the Soviet Union collapsed, which deprived Cuba of its main political ally and sponsor. It was the harshest economic crisis to hit the country – until now.

Faced with severe economic headwinds, Cuba’s response to Covid since has suffered. Resources initially dedicated to combating the pandemic have been rerouted to help tackle increasingly frequent food, fuel and medicine shortages.

In November 2021, under mounting economic and political pressure, the government hastily reopened the island, fuelling a rise in cases. By mid-January, 22,000 new infections had been reported (during the first 110 days of the pandemic, just 2,340 cases were recorded).

Unvaccinated Russian tourists were largely credited with this surge. “By all accounts, apparently, the Russians were bringing in the virus,” says Dr Duany. “There were outbreaks near the tourist resorts visited by Russians. And Russians had a very low vaccination rate.”

The little hope that tourism might return to its pre-pandemic levels thanks to Russian visitors, who have played a prominent role in fuelling Cuban tourism in recent years, has also been erased by the war in Ukraine.

‘It’s getting tougher to survive’

Now, even the most resilient Cubans have started to lose patience, and discontent has culminated in the most tumultuous protests the country has seen since the Revolution.

“On July 11, 2021, people were taking to the streets, calling for food and medicine, but also for more freedom,” says Ms Venacio. “There is an increase in censorship, and there is an increase in repression. Combined with the economic crisis, it's getting tougher for Cubans to survive.”

People took to the streets in some 40 cities to demonstrate. As a result, the government shut down the internet for several days and arrested over 700 people, including minors.

President Miguel Diaz-Canal’s government also cracked down on the most virulent oppositionists – a strategy Castro used in 1980 when he was confronted with political pressure from within the island.

Then, the administration capitalised on America’s decision to freely grant asylum to all Cubans; Castro purged the island of the “unwanted”, including political prisoners, criminals, mentally handicapped, and homosexuals, by opening the country’s borders and inviting any Cuban who wanted to leave the country to do so.

Empty shelves in a shop - Supplied to The Telegraph

A closed petrol station in Havana, Cuba - Supplied to The Telegraph

Today, the government has exploited a similar policy from Nicaragua. In November 2021, the historical ally authorised Cubans to enter the country without a visa. The decision provided President Diaz-Canal with the pressure relief valve he needed.

Pedro was one of the Cubans who seized this opportunity. In March of this year he paid $3,800 for a flight that lasted less than two hours to reach Managua, the capital of Nicaragua.

“I flew to Nicaragua, then Honduras, Guatemala and finally Mexico, by foot, car, truck, in cattle wagons. I crossed the Rio Bravo in freezing water,” he says. He was able to afford the $8,000, 12-day journey to Florida thanks to his family's financial support.

Despite the 2017 revocation of the wet foot, dry foot policy implemented by the Clinton administration, which granted asylum to the Cubans who were able to touch American soil, Cubans are still privileged among the illegal immigrants in the USA. They are less systematically deported back to Cuba or Mexico, depending on where they enter the country.

Elian Lopez is one of the lucky ones. A future in the US now awaits. And many more are likely to follow in his footsteps, especially as Cuba grapples with the fallout from Covid and its worsening economic crisis.

“The level of desperation and frustration makes you balance the risk of going to sea,” he says. “The only thing you can think of is how to leave. And you are ready to do whatever it takes.”

