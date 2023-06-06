Cuba Gooding Jr. Settles Lawsuit Accusing Him of Rape Ahead of Trial
Cuba Gooding Jr. has settled a lawsuit accusing him of rape just before the case was set for trial, the New York Times reported Tuesday morning. An unidentified woman accused him of rape in a civil lawsuit filed in 2020.
The trial was set to start Tuesday in a New York City federal court.
More from Variety
Cuba Gooding Jr. Gets No Jail Time After Pleading Guilty in Forcible Touching Case
In her lawsuit, the woman claimed the alleged incident occurred in Gooding’s New York City hotel room after meeting him at a Greenwich Village lounge. He invited her and her friend for drinks at The Mercer Hotel in SoHo, where he was staying, and asked the accuser up to his room together, so he could change his clothes. According to the suit, the woman insisted on leaving Gooding’s room to meet her friend downstairs when he began to undress in front of her and allegedly blocked the door, pushed her onto the bed and touched her breasts and under her dress without consent. The suit claimed he then allegedly raped the woman vaginally and anally, despite her pleas for him to stop
Through his attorney Mark Jay Heller, Gooding denied the allegations when the lawsuit was filed. “We never received the complaint, but the allegations are completely false and perjurious,” Heller said in a statement to Variety. “The contentions that he acted inappropriately in the complaint are completely inappropriate and untruthful.”
Last year, Gooding pleaded guilty to one count of forcible touching in a criminal case that accused him of inappropriately touching three different women at Manhattan nightclubs in 2018 and 2019. As part of his plea deal, Gooding avoided jail time and the conviction could be reduced to a violation.
Best of Variety
Emmy Predictions: Reality Categories – #Scandoval Creates 'Vanderpump' Awards Contender; 'Love Is Blind' Hosts Backlash May Help Campaign
Emmy Predictions: Guest Actress (Drama) -- Melanie Lynskey and Anna Torv From 'The Last of Us' Challenging 'Succession' Women
Tony Predictions: Best Musical -- Four Stand Poised to Give ‘Kimberly Akimbo’ Some Competition
Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.