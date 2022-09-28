Cuba begins to turn on lights after Ian blacks out island

·3 min read

HAVANA (AP) — Cuban officials said they had begun to restore some power Wednesday after Hurricane Ian knocked out electricity to the entire island while devastating some of the country’s most important tobacco farms when it hit the island’s western tip as a major storm.

At least two people were reported killed.

The Energy and Mines Ministry announced it had restored energy to three regions by activating two large power plants in Felton and Nuevitas and was working to get others back on line.

Lights started to flicker on in the capital, Havana, but much of the city and other parts of western Cuba remained without power on Wednesday in the wake of the major hurricane, which had advanced northward to Florida. It was the first time in memory — perhaps ever — that the whole island had lost power.

“A blackout this big has never occurred in my lifetime,” said Yamila Morena, A 51-year-old homemaker who lives with her son in central Havana. “We can't sleep at all without a fan, without air entering.”

On Tuesday, Ian hit a Cuba that has been struggling with an economic crisis and has faced frequent power outages in recent months. It made landfall as a Category 3 storm on the island’s western end, devastating Pinar del Río province, where much of the tobacco used for Cuba’s iconic cigars is grown.

Tens of thousands of people were evacuated and others fled the area ahead of the arrival of Ian, which caused flooding, damaged houses and toppled trees. State media reported two deaths in the province: a woman killed by a falling wall and another by a collapsed roof.

Ian’s winds damaged one of Cuba’s most prestigious tobacco farms, Finca Robaina, where photos on social media showed wood-and-thatch roofs smashed to the ground, greenhouses in rubble and wagons overturned.

“Although the first impact is very painful, there's nothing to do but overcome the adversity,” said President Miguel Díaz-Canel.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Cuba suffered “significant wind and storm surge impacts” when the hurricane struck with top sustained winds of 125 mph (205 kph).

Ian was even stronger Wednesday when it made landfall on the Florida coast.

In Cuba, local government station TelePinar reported heavy damage at the main hospital in Pinar del Rio city, tweeting photos of collapsed ceilings and downed trees. No deaths were reported.

Videos on social media showed downed power lines and cut off roads in the provinces of Pinar del Rio, Artemisa and Mayabeque. A hospital in Pinar del Río was damaged.

“The town is flooded,” said farmer Andy Muñoz, 37, who lives in Playa Cajío in Artemisa.

He said many people lost their belongings due to the storm surge.

“I spent the hurricane at home with my husband and the dog. The masonry and zinc roof of the house had just been installed. But the storm tore it down,” said Mercedes Valdés, who lives along the highway connecting Pinar del Río to San Juan y Martínez. “We couldn’t rescue our things ... we just ran out.”

___

AP journalist Osvaldo Angulo in Pinar del Rio contributed to this report.

By Andrea Rodríguez, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Cuba in the dark after Hurricane Ian knocks out power grid

    HAVANA (AP) — Cuba remained in the dark early Wednesday after Hurricane Ian knocked out its power grid and devastated some of the country’s most important tobacco farms when it hit the island’s western tip as a major storm. Authorities were working overnight to gradually restore service to the country’s 11 million people, according to a statement from Cuba’s Electric Union. Power was initially knocked out to about 1 million people in Cuba’s western provinces, but later the entire grid collapsed.

  • Cuba without electricity after hurricane hammers power grid

    HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian knocked out power across all of Cuba and devastated some of the country’s most important tobacco farms when it slammed into the island’s western tip as a major hurricane Tuesday. Cuba’s Electric Union said in a statement that work was underway to gradually restore service to the country’s 11 million people during the night. Power was initially knocked out to about 1 million people in Cuba's western provinces, but later the entire grid collapsed. Ian hit a Cuba that ha

  • ‘Hours of terror’ in Cuba after Ian: Millions without power, massive floods, homes destroyed

    A damaged hospital, destroyed homes, downed trees and power poles, and towns where residents wade through waist-deep water. Those are some of the images coming out of Cuba in the aftermath of the destruction left by Category 3 Hurricane Ian, which battered the island’s westernmost provinces Tuesday.

  • Depression forms in the Atlantic, and it’s forecast to be Tropical Storm Julia soon

    A new tropical depression formed in the central Atlantic on Wednesday morning and is forecast to turn into Tropical Storm Julia soon, forecasters say.

  • Bed, Bath & Beyond investors watching merchandise mix during sales slump

    The holiday season will be Bed Bath & Beyond's “make-or-break moment” to show shoppers that its new product assortment is worth a trip to one of its 770 stores, said Liza Amlani, a retail consultant based in Canada. "Now more than ever, connecting with the consumer and selling as much product at full price as [it] can is critical," said Amlani. Bed Bath & Beyond is not typically seen as a go-to retailer for holiday shopping and is more known as a destination for dorm and apartment shopping; however, the company has prepared its inventory with seasonal decor to take advantage of the shopping season.

  • How much storm surge will Hurricane Ian bring to Florida? See the risk by area

    All of Florida’s Gulf Coast is under a storm surge warning as monstrous Hurricane Ian creeps closer to a Wednesday landfall.

  • Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Jet Off to Las Vegas Before Third Baby’s Arrival

    They were all smiles while boarding a private plane in California.

  • BoC to publish detailed summaries on policy deliberations after IMF recommendation

    OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada will start publishing detailed summaries of its monetary policy deliberations next year following a recommendation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The move comes after the IMF released a report on Wednesday that reviewed the central bank's transparency practices. The summaries will provide more transparency to the public on what the bank is doing and give some insight into the decision-making process, said Benjamin Reitzes, managing director of Canadian ra

  • N.S. premier blasts telecom companies in wake of Fiona, calls on Ottawa to step in with regulation

    Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is calling for more transparency and co-operation from major telecommunications companies, blasting them for not being more involved with provincial co-ordination efforts in the wake of a major storm that knocked out service for hundreds of thousands of people across Atlantic Canada. But a number of telecommunications companies say they participated in efforts as much as possible while trying to assess and repair damage caused by post-tropical storm Fiona. In a ne

  • Home prices to decrease 2.2 per cent this fall, Re/Max report forecasts

    TORONTO — A report by Re/Max Canada forecasts the national average home sale price in Canada will fall 2.2 per cent in the final months of the year. The network of real estate brokers and agents said Wednesday the moderation in the market for the September-to-December period comes amid rising interest rates, record inflation and broader global and economic uncertainties. Mortgage rates have risen sharply this year, raising the cost of borrowing for potential buyers. Re/Max Canada president Chris

  • F-16 fighter jets were scrambled after a false bomb threat was made aboard a flight from San Francisco to Singapore

    Flight path information showed the plane circling the waters off Singapore before finally landing safely at the island's Changi Airport.

  • UK central bank intervenes in market to halt economic crisis

    LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England took emergency action Wednesday to stabilize U.K. financial markets and head off a crisis in the broader economy after the government spooked investors with a program of unfunded tax cuts, sending the pound tumbling and the cost of government debt soaring. The central bank warned that crumbling confidence in the economy posed a “material risk to U.K. financial stability,” while the International Monetary Fund took the rare step to urge a member of the Group of S

  • Hurricane Ian rips into western Cuba

    STORY: Hurricane Ian made landfall in Cuba's Pinar del Rio province early on Tuesday, prompting officials to cut power to the entire province and evacuate 40,000 people from low-lying coastal areas, according to local media reports.Ian is expected to strengthen further on Tuesday after cutting a swath through Cuba's farm country west of the capital Havana and emerging over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, reaching Category 4 strength before it approaches the Florida west coast, the NHC said.

  • Gavin Newsom says Joe Biden is 'hard-wired for a different world' of 'compromise' that's gone

    "He wants to compromise, he wants to find our better angels," Newsom said of Biden during a wide-ranging MSNBC interview.

  • Ottawa promising support to Indigenous communities affected by Fiona

    The federal government is promising support to Indigenous communities in Atlantic Canada in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona. Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu says accessing food and fuel supplies is the top concern.

  • Internationals close gap at Presidents Cup, trail Americans 11-7 after four sessions

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Canada's Taylor Pendrith thought he and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama were going to earn some points back for the international team when they were announced as partners for Saturday's afternoon session at the Presidents Cup. Unfortunately for them, they drew the duo of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, the most reliable pairing for the United States. After Matsuyama birdied the first hole for an early lead in the four-ball match, the Americans had six birdies to earn a 4 and 3 win,

  • NHL monitoring Aquilini's family court proceeding, after allegations of child abuse

    VANCOUVER — The National Hockey League says it is monitoring the family court proceedings of Vancouver Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini, who has denied accusations by ex-wife Tali'ah that he abused their children. The former couple, who divorced in 2013, are involved in a dispute over support payments and tuition for their four adult children. "Clearly, the parties have been involved in a most contentious divorce," the NHL said in a statement. "Mr. Aquilini has advised us that he categorically d

  • Toronto Maple Leafs captain Tavares out 'minimum' three weeks with oblique strain

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares will be out a 'minimum' of three weeks due to an oblique strain, head coach Sheldon Keefe announced on Tuesday. Tavares underwent testing Tuesday while the team practised, leading to the diagnosis of his injury. He recorded 17 minutes, 14 seconds of time on ice playing in one of the team's two pre-season games on Saturday against the Ottawa Senators. Keefe said he had been dealing with the issue since that game. The 32-year-old, heading into his 14th seas

  • Argos clinch playoff berth by crushing Redblacks 45-15 in Ottawa

    OTTAWA — A playoff berth was on the line Saturday for the Toronto Argonauts, and they claimed it with authority. McLeod Bethel-Thompson threw three touchdown passes and the Toronto defence intercepted Ottawa quarterbacks five times as the Argonauts clinched that CFL playoff berth with a 45-15 win over the Redblacks Saturday. “That’s why we do this. Your first goal is to get in the playoffs and then you have other goals outside of that,” Argos coach Ryan Dinwiddie said. “We just want to get in an

  • Defenceman Brady Keeper vows to be 'better than ever' in return to Canucks' camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — A year after a heinous injury scuttled his hockey season, Brady Keeper is back with the Vancouver Canucks — and looking to cement his spot on the team. The 26-year-old defenceman lay on the ice, screaming in pain after breaking both the tibia and fibia in his left leg at the end of training camp last September. It was his first injury in his professional hockey career, and one that forced a second abbreviated season in a row after COVID-19 curtailed the previous campaign. "It wa