In Cuba, caution and confusion meet eased US sanctions

ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ
·5 min read
  • Marylin Alvarez, right, prepares a client's nails in the salon at her home as her two dogs lounge on the floor, at the Bahía neighborhood of Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. During President Barack Obama's administration, Alvarez began transforming part of her house into a tiny cafe with the help of money sent by a cousin living in the U.S., but it fell apart when President Donald Trump's administration tightened the embargo and sharply restricted money transfers to Cuba in late 2020, which turned Alvarez to a less costly form of making money for her family — giving manicures. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
    1/4

    Cuba US Remittances

    Marylin Alvarez, right, prepares a client's nails in the salon at her home as her two dogs lounge on the floor, at the Bahía neighborhood of Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. During President Barack Obama's administration, Alvarez began transforming part of her house into a tiny cafe with the help of money sent by a cousin living in the U.S., but it fell apart when President Donald Trump's administration tightened the embargo and sharply restricted money transfers to Cuba in late 2020, which turned Alvarez to a less costly form of making money for her family — giving manicures. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Carmen Morales and her son Angel Rodriguez sit at home in the BahÌa neighborhood in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Rodriguez's wife, Marylin Alvarez, began transforming part of her house into a tiny cafe with the help of money sent by a cousin living in the U.S. during President Barack Obama's administration, but it fell apart when President Donald Trump's administration tightened the embargo and sharply restricted money transfers to Cuba in late 2020, which turned Alvarez to a less costly form of making money for her family — giving manicures. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
    2/4

    Cuba US Remittances

    Carmen Morales and her son Angel Rodriguez sit at home in the BahÌa neighborhood in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Rodriguez's wife, Marylin Alvarez, began transforming part of her house into a tiny cafe with the help of money sent by a cousin living in the U.S. during President Barack Obama's administration, but it fell apart when President Donald Trump's administration tightened the embargo and sharply restricted money transfers to Cuba in late 2020, which turned Alvarez to a less costly form of making money for her family — giving manicures. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Several used non-reusable masks hang on a clothesline to dry after being washed, at the home of Marylin Alvarez, where she works on a client's nails in the Bahia neighborhood of Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. During President Barack Obama's administration, Alvarez began transforming part of her house into a tiny cafe with the help of money sent by a cousin living in the U.S., but it fell apart when President Donald Trump's administration tightened the embargo and sharply restricted money transfers to Cuba in late 2020, which turned Alvarez to a less costly form of making money for her family — giving manicures. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
    3/4

    Cuba US Remittances

    Several used non-reusable masks hang on a clothesline to dry after being washed, at the home of Marylin Alvarez, where she works on a client's nails in the Bahia neighborhood of Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. During President Barack Obama's administration, Alvarez began transforming part of her house into a tiny cafe with the help of money sent by a cousin living in the U.S., but it fell apart when President Donald Trump's administration tightened the embargo and sharply restricted money transfers to Cuba in late 2020, which turned Alvarez to a less costly form of making money for her family — giving manicures. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Erich García, a programmer specializing in cryptocurrencies and is an administrator of electronic commerce pages, shows how an electricity bill can be paid through cryptocurrency systems and electronic payments in Havana, Cuba, Friday, May 20, 2022. Some people have used those virtual currencies like Bitcoin to shift money to Cubans electronically. Garcia estimated that about 100,000 have cryptocurrency accounts. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
    4/4

    Cuba US Remittances

    Erich García, a programmer specializing in cryptocurrencies and is an administrator of electronic commerce pages, shows how an electricity bill can be paid through cryptocurrency systems and electronic payments in Havana, Cuba, Friday, May 20, 2022. Some people have used those virtual currencies like Bitcoin to shift money to Cubans electronically. Garcia estimated that about 100,000 have cryptocurrency accounts. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Marylin Alvarez, right, prepares a client's nails in the salon at her home as her two dogs lounge on the floor, at the Bahía neighborhood of Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. During President Barack Obama's administration, Alvarez began transforming part of her house into a tiny cafe with the help of money sent by a cousin living in the U.S., but it fell apart when President Donald Trump's administration tightened the embargo and sharply restricted money transfers to Cuba in late 2020, which turned Alvarez to a less costly form of making money for her family — giving manicures. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Carmen Morales and her son Angel Rodriguez sit at home in the BahÌa neighborhood in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Rodriguez's wife, Marylin Alvarez, began transforming part of her house into a tiny cafe with the help of money sent by a cousin living in the U.S. during President Barack Obama's administration, but it fell apart when President Donald Trump's administration tightened the embargo and sharply restricted money transfers to Cuba in late 2020, which turned Alvarez to a less costly form of making money for her family — giving manicures. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Several used non-reusable masks hang on a clothesline to dry after being washed, at the home of Marylin Alvarez, where she works on a client's nails in the Bahia neighborhood of Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. During President Barack Obama's administration, Alvarez began transforming part of her house into a tiny cafe with the help of money sent by a cousin living in the U.S., but it fell apart when President Donald Trump's administration tightened the embargo and sharply restricted money transfers to Cuba in late 2020, which turned Alvarez to a less costly form of making money for her family — giving manicures. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Erich García, a programmer specializing in cryptocurrencies and is an administrator of electronic commerce pages, shows how an electricity bill can be paid through cryptocurrency systems and electronic payments in Havana, Cuba, Friday, May 20, 2022. Some people have used those virtual currencies like Bitcoin to shift money to Cubans electronically. Garcia estimated that about 100,000 have cryptocurrency accounts. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

HAVANA (AP) — Marylín Álvarez seemed to be just the sort of person that eased American sanctions on Cuba were meant to help.

With the aid of money sent by a cousin living in the United States, she began transforming the entrance to her ground-floor apartment into a tiny cafe about four years ago. It was one of myriad small private businesses blossoming on the Communist-led island as U.S. President Barack Obama's opening to Cuba led to more money and visitors from the north.

She bought a freezer, a juicer and some cups. She installed a new water faucet and was about to add a sink to go with it, as well as chairs and ingredients for the food she was going to sell at her doorway in Havana.

And then it all fell apart. Former President Donald Trump tightened the six-decade-old embargo of Cuba and sharply restricted money transfers to Cuba in late 2020, shutting down the system that made them relatively easy: Western Union transfers to a government-owned Cuban exchange house.

Álvarez abandoned her application for a small business license.

Now the administration of new President Joe Biden is once again making it legal for Americans to send larger amounts of money to Cuba, saying it hopes to stimulate private enterprise there.

But so much has changed over the past two years that Álvarez is wary of reviving her plans — an example of the caution with which many Cubans are greeting the new measures and confusion about how they may work.

Cuba's economy has been devastated by the loss of tourism caused by the pandemic and by Trump's tougher sanctions. Fewer people would have money to buy the coffee and snacks Álvarez hoped to sell.

The government's lack of hard currency has hit imports, so it's extremely difficult to get reliable supplies of the flour, coffee and cheese Álvarez would need for her products — and prices for those scarce goods have been soaring.

That crisis also collided with the local government's effort to fix deep-rooted problems by eliminating an old two-currency system while raising pay and prices last year. That coincided with the emergence of a black market for foreign currencies and sharply added to inflation. While the new peso is supposed to be valued at 24 per dollar, people on the street sometimes offer 100.

“You earn very little with this. It doesn't give me enough to make an investment," said Álvarez, who has turned to a less costly form of making money for her family — giving manicures.

There are no official figures on how much money family and friends abroad send to Cubans, but the Miami-based Havana Consulting Group estimated it reached $3.7 billion in 2019 — with a similar value arriving in the luggage of visitors bringing food, household supplies, small appliances, tires and the like.

About 400,000 Cuban-Americans visited the island in 2018 and more than 500,000 in 2019. In addition, a half million other U.S. visitors came in 2018.

By 2021, remittances had fallen to about $1 billion, the Consulting Group calculated, and overall U.S. visitors dropped to just 60,000, according to government figures — partly due to Trump's tighter restrictions on travel but even more to the pandemic shutting off flights.

The impact of remittances far predates Obama, however. Cuban economist Pavel Vidal of Javerian Pontifical University in Cali, Colombia, said they averaged about $2.1 billion over he whole period from 2005 to 2020.

Much arrived in the wallets and handbags of travelers. But for years, Cuban-Americans also could send Western Union transfers to relatives on the island. That ended in November 2020 when U.S. officials barred dealings with a Cuban government agency, Fincimex, that distributed those transfers at hundreds of branches across the island.

The Biden opening removes many limits on transfers — but didn't specify how they can be made.

The old Western Union method through official channels may have been made obsolete in the meantime anyway due to Cuba's new single currency. With the street value of those pesos only a quarter of the official rate, few people would want to trade dollars for pesos at a state-run exchange house.

So Cubans are finding other ways.

“The flow of remittances never ceased to arrive. The Cuban, with his creativity, has invented excellent mechanisms" to send money, said Erich García, a 35-year-old programmer and specialist in cryptocurrencies.

Some people have used those virtual currencies like Bitcoin to shift money to Cubans electronically. Garcia estimated that about 100,000 have cryptocurrency accounts. But those, too, have complexities and drawbacks. Commonly used cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin have lost more than half their dollar value since November.

Visitors to the island sometimes bring in dollars for their own relatives, or those of friends. Some do it for those they barely know, and charge a commission.

Others send in packages of food and personal care products, and recipients trade what they don't need to neighbors.

Some websites even let people pay Cuban cellphone bills from abroad — credits that Cuban recipients sometimes trade.

“We have to wait to see what solutions are offered by these measures," Garcia said.

During his campaign, Biden promised to undo many of the new restrictions Trump had imposed, though the tough Cuban government crackdown on an outburst of protests last year may have made that politically impossible for Washington.

Still, the measures announced this month, in addition to relaxing limits on transfers, also call for resuming the processing of visas for Cubans in Havana, as well as a family reunification program to let some people on the island join relatives in the U.S.

“The measures that President Biden has taken are going to have a not-insignificant impact in the short and above all in the medium term," said economist Arturo López-Levy, a professor of international relations at Holy Names University in Oakland, California, "Given the precarious situation of the Cuban economy, that should be considered a space for relief.

___

Andrea Rodríguez is on Twitter: www.twitter.com/ARodriguezAP

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Lightning serving up a lesson to state-rival Panthers

    Tampa Bay has put on a masterclass of winning hockey in the postseason, pushing the Presidents' Trophy Panthers to the brink with three consecutive wins.

  • Lightning up 3-0 in series, Panthers at brink of elimination

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Kadri has hat trick, Avs beat Blues 6-3 to take 3-1 lead

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nazem Kadri had the last laugh. Kadri scored three goals, including two during a four-goal second period barrage, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 6-3 on Monday night to take a 3-1 lead in their Western Conference series. Kadri’s outburst came after he received racist death threats on social media following a first-period collision with Blues goalie Jordan Binnington in Game 3 on Saturday night. “I wanted to come out tonight and really put a mark on this game,

  • Whitecaps turn to CPL's Niko Giantsopoulos to solve keeper crisis

    VANCOUVER — In the midst of a goaltending crisis, the Vancouver Whitecaps are turning to outside help. Niko Giantsopoulos, a 27-year-old from Markham, Ont., is being loaned to Vancouver from York United of the Canadian Premier League. He's scheduled to play a match with York United Friday evening against Pacific FC at Starlight Stadium in Langford, B.C., and is being loaned to the Major League Soccer's club for Saturday through Monday so he can play in Vancouver's match with Charlotte FC on Sund

  • Divided by hockey loyalties, Calgary brothers call truce for Battle of Alberta

    The Battle of Alberta is sparking a lot of rivalries across the province as fans get set for Game 2 of the Edmonton-Calgary series, and in some cases those rivalries run deep in families within the same household. Consider brothers Mark and Douglas Henri, who live in the northwest Calgary community of Royal Oak with their sister, mom and dad. The whole family cheers for the Calgary Flames, except for Mark, who is an Edmonton Oilers fan. "It's pretty hard. My entire family — that includes my aunt

  • Zibanejad leads Rangers to 3-1 win over Hurricanes in Game 3

    NEW YORK (AP) — After two tough losses on the road put them in another series deficit, the New York Rangers again bounced back with a big home win. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist, Igor Shesterkin stopped 43 shots, and the Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series. “It was a tight battle again," Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said. "Igor was outstanding for us, and that was they key. ... We defended pretty good and guys did the right thi

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Flames AHL affiliate team based in California to relocate to Calgary

    The Stockton Heat, an affiliate team of the Calgary Flames, is heading north starting next season. The Heat have been based in Stockton, Calif., since 2015, as part of the American Hockey League (AHL), a developmental league for the National Hockey League (NHL). The Flames affiliate was previously called the Adirondack Flames. In California, the team played its games at the Stockton Arena, which can host close to 10,000 hockey fans. Like the Flames, the Heat is currently in the midst of a playof

  • Canadian volunteer in Ukraine roots for the Calgary Flames

    It means staying up until 4:30 a.m., but Steve Rock is cheering for the Calgary Flames from Ukraine. Rock, 34, was travelling in Europe when Russia invaded Ukraine. He wanted to find a way to be useful, so after several difficult conversations with family and friends, he decided to become a volunteer with organizations working in the war-torn country, including Calgary-founded Helping Ukraine Grassroots Support (HUGS), which provides aid to the country. Rock now distributes essential food and me

  • New scrutiny for Avs' Kadri after Binnington collision

    DENVER (AP) — That water bottle tossed toward Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri hardly came out of nowhere. For two straight postseasons, Kadri has been the agitator that makes Colorado go and the pest that drives the St. Louis Blues crazy. In Saturday night’s 5-2 victory, Kadri’s collision with Blues defenseman Calle Rosen ended with him in the lap of St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington, who left the game in the first period with a lower-body injury and is now out of the playoffs. Binningto

  • 'I think he can go a lot faster': Canadian sprinter Jerome Blake realizing world-class potential

    Aaron Brown first noticed a change in Jerome Blake after his Star Athletics teammate unofficially became the fifth-fastest man all-time over 200 metres on a straight track. Blake achieved the feat last May 23, surprising world-renowned runners from the United States, South Africa and Great Britain to win in 19.89 seconds at the adidas Boost Boston Games, the Canadian's first sub-20 in the distance but neither World Athletics nor Athletics Canada recognizes the event on its websites. "After that

  • Let Brady Tkachuk enjoy his brother’s run

    The suggestion that Brady Tkachuk's public display of fandom is an issue is asinine. If anything, it shows how important winning is to the Tkachuks.

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • Pereira leads PGA Championship; Woods withdraws after 79

    TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Mito Pereira spent four hours soaring and sliding at Southern Hills in the cold and wind, calling it the biggest round of his life Saturday in the PGA Championship and one that gave him an idea of what to expect Sunday. Pereira soared to a five-shot lead. He nearly lost it all in six holes. And when a third round as fickle as the wind finally ended, the 27-year-old from Chile stood on the cusp of fame. He made three birdies over his last six holes, the final hole from just ou

  • Jalen Harris is back, can he help the Raptors?

    After a season overseas, Jalen Harris has returned to Toronto and is eligible to be reinstated by the NBA. Assuming that happens, how does he fit with the Raptors' vision and where could he potentially be an asset? Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss that along with ways Deandre Ayton, Serge Ibaka & Mo Bamba could fit with Toronto and new skills Gary Trent Jr. could add this offseason on the latest episode of the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Flames searching for answers to McDavid, Oilers with Edmonton eyeing 3-1 series lead

    EDMONTON — The Calgary Flames need to figure out a way to at least begin to contain Connor McDavid. The same goes for Leon Draisaitl. Evander Kane, too. Because if they don't start putting up some roadblocks to slow down the Oilers captain and his scorching-hot linemates, the first playoff Battle of Alberta in 31 years could be over quicker than most thought possible — and with the opposite result. McDavid, Draisaitl and Kane have combined for 55 points in 10 post-season contests this spring, in

  • Which star injury looms larger in the Avalanche-Blues series?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the implications after Samuel Girard and Jordan Binnington were injured in Game 3.

  • Rapper J. Cole signs with CEBL's Scarborough Shooting Stars

    American rapper J. Cole will be taking his basketball talents to Canada. The CEBL announced Thursday that the 6'3" guard, born Jermaine Cole, has signed a deal with the Scarborough Shooting Stars to continue his professional basketball career. Cole, 37, is set to begin his second consecutive pro basketball stint after playing with the Rwanda-based Patriots BBC of the Basketball Africa League last season. The rapper recorded five points, three assists and five rebounds in three games before leavi

  • Quick qualifying run gives Palou another 2nd at Indianapolis

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Alex Palou gracefully accepted another second-place finish at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday. He'd rather be winning. The Spaniard was runner-up to Helio Castroneves in last year's Indianapolis 500 and returned to the 2.5-mile oval for Sunday's final day of qualifying and finished second again. This time it was to his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Scott Dixon. Palou's four-lap average of 233.499 mph qualified him one spot below Dixon and he'll start next Sunday's race i

  • US Soccer Hall of Fame inductees praise equal pay agreement

    FRISCO, Texas. (AP) — Shannon Boxx, Christie Pearce Rampone and Linda Hamilton all celebrated this week's landmark equal pay agreement with U.S. Soccer as the three women were enshrined Saturday in the National Soccer Hall of Fame. "As the women’s national team, we have always known we have a greater responsibility than just winning games. The newest contract is a testament to the work the past and the present players have done off the field," Boxx said. “As a Black athlete, I also felt the resp