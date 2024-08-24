Cuadrado increasingly likely for Atalanta move – report

Atalanta have decided to move forwards with their idea to sign former Juventus and Inter winger Juan Cuadrado, who is currently available as a free agent after the expiry of his deal with the Nerazzurri at the end of last season.

La Dea have already brought in Raoul Bellanova from Torino this week, but Gian Piero Gasperini would like as much competition as possible for each position, hence the possible addition of another right wing-back.

Cuadrado is available as a free agent, but at the age of 36, he is not expected to be a long-term option for Atalanta, so he could sign a one-year deal similar to the one he signed in San Siro last year.

Cuadrado one of many new faces at Atalanta

Cuadrado is not the only free agent that Atalanta are interested in picking up, either, as former Roma goalkeeper Rui Patricio has emerged as an option should Juan Musso leave for Atletico Madrid in the coming days.

Though Gasperini complained about Atalanta’s lack of signings a few weeks ago, it has turned out to be a relatively busy summer for the team, who have brought in the aforementioned Bellanova, Marco Brescianini, Lazar Samardzic, Mateo Retegui, Ben Godfrey, Nicolo Zaniolo and Ibrahim Sulemana.

Charles De Ketelaere’s loan deal from Milan was also made permanent earlier in the summer.