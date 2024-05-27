CTVN - Monday, May 27, 2024 - 12:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #31

>>> And some video to show you now of a dramatic crash landing that happened in australia that could have been much worse if not for the quick thinking of the pilot. A small cessna plane lost power flying over a suburb of sydney sunday. And it glided to the run way and clipping trees and coming dangerously close to homes and it decided to pull up the landing gear to avoid hitting anything and there is the run way and narrowly missing the hanger and skidding to the stop. And amazingly no one injured. In a moment back to the top stories today. Dozens of people killed in rafah by an israeli air strike. Israel is now saying it was a tragic mistake and promising an investigation. We'll have more in a moment. The memorial cup, presented by dow only.on tsn (Horn honking) Hi, Dad! (Vehicle departing) How's your visit with Noah going? He took out my Jag! (Chuckle) But he doesn't know how to drive stick. He doesn't? (Tires screeching, thud) Ah, f... Fix Auto! The first words that should come to mind after an accident. Let's go for a skate, and a little chat. Because retirement today is not what it used to be. The good news is we're living longer and more active lives, but planning for that longevitycan come with some challenges. Thankfully as a Canadian homeowner aged 55 and better, you have options. The chip Program allows you to access the value of your home without selling it. So you can live retirement on your terms. If you're 55 or older call now for your free no obligation chip Reverse Mortgage Guide. With chip you get up to 55% of your home's value in tax free cash take only what you need in a lump sum or over time with no monthly mortgage payments required. Call (number on screen) Maybe it's time for you to consider chip too! Call now for your free no obligation guide. Call (number on screen) or visit chip dot ca. Call chip today and live retirement your way. How white do you think your teeth really are? Let's try the tissue test. Oof, still yellow! There's toothpaste white and there's Crest 3d Whitestrips white. They whiten like a $300 professional treatment. And to maintain your brightest smile, try Crest 3d White toothpaste. We know you care. But if this is all too real for you and your loved ones. Make the call. Because we care too. Home Instead. To us, it's personal. It's Chicken and Ribfest at Swiss Chalet. Our marinated bbq Back Ribs are cooked low and slow to fall off the bone perfection. And basted in your choice of sauce. Starting from only $17.99. Hurry into Swiss Chalet. ( ) >> Todd: welcome back to ctv news channel. Things are going fromad to worse for israel. The country is facing new outrage and condemnation after admitting that there were mistaken air strikes on a refugee camp in southern gaza. Now the country's prime minister benjamin netanyahu yes something unfortunately went tragically wrong promising an investigation. We're hearing upwards of 45 people killed including women and children. Ctv's colton praill is in the capital tracking all of this and what will be out rage colton against israel over this. >> Reporter: todd, we're already seeing it from the international community. This is quick to happen today and continuing as the day goes on. The fact we saw israelist prime minister benjamin netanyahu stand up in the country's parliament today and call this a mistake, say something did tragically go wrong here shows the amount of pressure that israel is under. Unprecedented to this point. We have the ruling of the international court of justice on friday specifically calling out concerns continuing with the military operation in rafah over the loss of life and inability to conduct military operations without dramatic civilian loss of life and following that two days later you have this strike happening at an encampment near rafah where the israeli army the idf says their intelligence told them no civilians would be harmed by this, but as you can see in the video here that's on the screen and the data we have from the gaza ministry of health and important to note that is hamas run. They say 45 dead, 250 or so injured. That number could still climb further. It's a very different scenario than the one that the idf says they green lit. So the fact that you do have the israeli prime minister standing up and acknowledging this speaks to not only the challenge of the situation in rafah but the

international pressure he is facing because since this strike, a number of countries have come out quite strongly. Spain has threatened potential sanctions. They said it may be time to consider that as long as the operation in rafah is ongoing and israel continues to ignore the order from the icj, france said they are out raged by this urging israel to follow the orders. We have also seen a number of very high profile people including the high commissioner of the united states come out and not mince words about this saying that not only was this horrific but entirely predictable outcome even going as far as to say there has been no apparent change in the means or methods of warfare that israel is operating within and so with all of that international pressure, we're seeing much more focus on the way that israel operates as compared to what we have seen in the past. We're seeing a much tighter focus on their decision to continue these bombardments questioning whether casualty rates we are seeing justify the military objective. Israel was quick to point out they did kill two senior hamas commanders in this strike. >> Todd: ctv's colton praill in ottawa with the latest. Thank you. We'll keep an eye on it and you will from the capital. >> Reporter: any time. >> Todd: there is a parliamentary committee also going on in ottawa over growing concern of anti-sematic in canada and it will hear from a number of voices and it already heard from some including prominent presidents including concordia president and talking about anti-semitism on campuses and more measures to be taken to try to protect the jewish community. >> Condemns anti-semitism and all forms of racism and discrimination. Hateful anti-sematic acts have no places on the campuses or in the communities. They must be stopped. Learning on the supportive campus free from hamilton harassment or intimidation and fear for safety is critical for the students and the integrity of the institutions. >> Todd: we talked about concordia and also the president of mcgill and the university of toronto and british columbia will be speaking to the committee today.

>>> In a moment, some tennis action. And a stunning elimination. Legend rafael nadal knocked out of the competition at the fre ( ) (Clattering) ( ) I sit back And let a Bud light the way Meet the Melville's.They've had GlobalDecking vinyl on their deckfor over 3 and now they're readyfor a new look. By using global decking systemsdeck membranes. There'sno need to rip up the old deck and send to a landfill or purchase more lumberto rebuild a new one. Just pick one of our attractive prints and have it installeddirectly over the old one. Good for another 30 years. Global Decking Systems. The only decksurface you will ever need. That's me beforeDawn Powerwash. (Sighs)Now, Powerwashgives me the power of an overnightsoak in minutes. With 3 cleaning boosters... Not found in traditional dishsoaps that help break down, loosen and lift awayfood and grease... So much faster! It's more than soap.It's Powerwash. ( ) This is not just another E-Class. Because it evolves with you. It adapts to you, the generic It is the first E-Class made just for you. For you, for you ( ) This is not just design. Because your E-Class: it adapts to you, recognizes you, understands you, empowers you, energizes you, feels you. It evolves with you. The new E-Class. ( ) (vo) Explore the world the Viking way from the quiet comfort of elegant small ships with no children and no casinos. We actually have reinvented ocean voyages, designing all-inclusive experiences for the thinking person. Viking - voted World's Best by both Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler. Learn more at Viking.com. . >> Todd: welcome back. Couple of canadians posting solid wins in first round action at the french open today. Montréal's felix auger aliassime defeating japan's nishioka 6-2, 6-4, 6-4. And auger-aliassime fired 7 aces and 84% of the match marred by rain delays and fellow quebecer leylah fernandez beat france in straight sets. The big story everyone is talking about as well is a stunning elimination. Watch this... >> Nadal serve. The lefty swinger. >> Todd: tennis legend rafael nadal knocked out of the french open. In fact, this could be his last time playing. He's indicated he wants to spend more time with his family and loss to germany's alexander zverev. Nadal won 4 14 of his 22 grand slam trophies in paris.

>>> Could have been the deciding game of the professional women's hockey league final and a grind for boston and minnesota. Although boston came out on top in double over time. >> Cuts in front. And she scores! >> Todd: minnesota was hoping to become the first ever winner of the walter cup and scored in second overtime but the goal was called back for goaltender interference. A anyone later, boston scored scoring a 1-0 victory and sending the series to a winner take all game 5 show down! Wrestler from montréal proving it is never to late to follow your dreams. She will be off to paris this summer to compete in the olympic games in what could be her last chance to represent canada. Ctv's olivia o'malley with this report. >> Reporter: linda is back on the mat training for her first and possibly last chance at the biggest competition of her career. >> I am just so over the moon. Like people will just mention the olympics and I beam with a big smile. A long time I've been trying to qualify. >> Reporter: the wrestler was an alternate in 2016 and failed to qualify for the weight class in 2020. Now at age 30 nearing the end of her career, she's realizing her olympic dream. >> I just took it like one match at a time. I was like this might be the last six minutes I get to respect canada and might as I well have fun. >> Reporter: she qualified for the games after winning a bronze medal in turkey at the last opportunity clinched the final spot in the women's 68-kilogram weight class. >> We're a whole bunch of countries battling for the 16th spots and I was able to get it. >> Reporter: she has been training in montréal for more than a decade and part of the montréal wrestling club sponsored by george and elinor riner and her journey started in grade 8 when he dad suggested to try to sport. >> All my friends and family are such a big support system. I already have 18 of them that have booked the flights to paris. >> Reporter: she is already a dedicated grappler. She won a world championship in 2019 that says she expects olympic competition to be tough. >> I hope to go to paris and just make my country proud. My family and friends. And my coaches. They all invested so much time into me in my development over the years. I'm hoping to make them all proud. >> Reporter: her first olympic match is on august 5th in what may be the final push of her career. Olivia o'malley ctv news. >> Todd: reaction is pouring in after the statue of university of ottawa vandalized happened in the area across from the pro-palestinian encampment and not clear whether they are connected. Kaitlyn wilson has more. >> I don't think this grabs anyone's attention. >> Reporter: christopher is referring to this scene where he discovered the statue in red paint friday morning. >> As a his storian I support with the public memory and explore it and the way to shut down the conversation is vandalize. >> Reporter: the statue is directly across from the pro-palestinian encampment which has been there for several weeks calling on the university of ottawa to cut ties with israel. >> I think this was an act of solidarity that was done on with the encampment. >> Reporter: the encampment is just one of several across the country. And as the university of toronto threatens legal action if protestors don't clear out by monday morning, hussein says here they're still in talks with the university. >> It's kind of telling considering the university does value property more than the students. The students have been here for almost a month now and really this is really what got their attention. >> Reporter: the statue is one of the oldest monuments in sandy hill and was a pillar in the francophone community and considered the founder of the university. >> Everyone has the right to express themselves and there is pillars and history in the neighbourhood and make sure it is respected. >> Reporter: we reached out to the community for comment and didn't hear back in time for broadcast. In the previous statement to ctv news, the university says it supports and protects the right to peaceful protest. But encampments and occupations would not be tolerated. >> It is the university in a downtown residential area. And we're hoping that we can find solutions to ensure that everybody can have access to the space and express themselves accordingly. >> Reporter: kaitlyn wilson, ctv news. >> Todd: all right, coming up for us, in papua new guinea massive landslides. A landslide now burying ottawa upwards 2000 people and have latest on the rescue and recovery days after it happened. You're watching ctv news channel. We'll be right back. [ ] [ ] (Dynamic theme music) Tomorrow on Your Morning...

Tomorrow on Your Morning... A sneak peak into the largest Banksy exhibit in the world that's coming to Canada. Start your morning in the know. Tuesday, only on CTV.

may have been taken by their father. 40 year-old kevin doors, although police are not confirming exactly that he is the father so waiting to get confirmation on that, reportedly in a 2013 white honda civic with a black hood. As you can see and a license plate is 5, 3, v a c e again 5, 3, v a c e. >> The 40 year-old is from centre rafael. A 1.7 metres tall, 185. >> Pounds. And anyone who has any information about the whereabouts of this vehicle or kevin gore's or those children are being asked to call their local police immediately to the middle east. And israel's prime minister, benjamin netanyahu and his country under fire once again. Now he is calling it a tragic mistake after an airstrike hit a refugee camp in gaza and the rafah area leading to the deaths of dozens of palestinians. Here's more from netanyahu in a row. >> But a few bump into. Comey will be a saying here that they tried to evacuate upwards of a million civilians out of harm's way. Gaza officials, health officials say the strike killed at least 45 people, including women and children. Israeli military claiming the strike killed 2 senior hamas militants. Netanyahu admitting the operation went wrong despite israel's efforts to protect and evacuate civilians. United states is calling on israel to do more to protect civilians. Says it is now working with the israeli defence force to assess what happened. But you can see tense, literally burning and charred vehicles as well. Here at home, the leader of the ndp, jagmeet singh is calling on the trudeau government to do more to send a message to israel. >> We're seeing at the rafah is horrific. We saw women and children burned alive. Intense. And what we've seen from this government is delay. So we'll be asking questions in question period today. What will it take for the prime minister? What will it take for the liberal government to finally send a clear message to netanyahu that is actions are inexcusable. And that we demand the government take every step possible to prevent a genocide. >> These are some of the aftermath during the day what it looked like and you can see charred cars and tense reduced to ashes. It acted comes just 2 days after the international court of justice or icj ordered israel to end its military offensive into rafah. Israel, of course, has not and in all likelihood will not comply with that order, which is unenforceable. There are still tens of thousands of people in that part of rafah, even though that area was designated a so-called safe zone after being pressed by the ndp in question period today about this story. Our foreign affairs minister, melanie joly stood up and called once again for and immediate cease-fire. >> Women and children were burned alive. Intense. They were told they were in a safe zone in a refugee in cabinet, yet they were burned alive. What will it take for this liberal government to send a message to netanyahu that what has happened is inexcusable. >> The killing of innocent civilians is completely unacceptable. And the decisions of the international court of justice are binding the level of human suffering is catastrophic. And that's why mister speaker, we need an immediate cease-fire. >> Meantime, back in our country and 8:00am deadline has now come and gone about 3 hours checking the clock here for demonstrators at a pro-palestinian encampment at the university of toronto to clear out protest organizers say they plan to hold their ground. It's part of an effort, they say, to force the university to meet their demands. >> We do owe this to community that all fell at a rally with us earlier this morning, where we had hundreds of workers come out or fell. Of course, that represents over a million workers. 54 unions, it shows admin to the people are on our side. We have another meeting scheduled with administration at 5:00pm. And we're hoping to continue negotiation with them at that time. >> Well, here's the thing. Some critics say the university of toronto a caused this by enabling the protesters to stay. They have been there for almost a month now. And a member of the university's chose a different strategy in alberta, for example, university of calgary moved in quite quickly. Toronto decided different approach to be more conciliatory. What started out as a few tense soon grow too upwards of 100 tents. And now it is a stalemate. So how's it all going to play out? Let's bring in ctv's cristina tenalia, she's in our national newsroom following it all for us. They are trespassing. The school is now asking the courts to intervene as well. Christina. Yeah, so tight. Apparently, this group has always been trespassing. According to the university of toronto, while they recognize as an institution and of >> Really as canadians that the right for people of this country to have peaceful

assembly and free expression in the form of protest. They acknowledge their property, despite what some people may believe they say is private property and that, well, they may authorize the use of their property like king's college circle to various groups from time to time and encampment. So an encampment, a gathering of that kind on the university of toronto property that is considered trespassing, that something the university of toronto made clear earlier this month. They say it a second the date they're using as to as to when this encampment popped up is still essentially they have allowed this encampment to remain on the university of toronto property for a club for about a month now under what they say is trespassing. Last night, the university of toronto provided trespassing notices to the protesters actually was in the 4 o'clock hour eastern time and the deadline was 8 eastern this morning. Well, the deadline came and went, as you've noted throughout the day, todd and the protesters remain to here's what's next. What you're looking at on your screen. Here's the university of toronto is noting that they are seeking an injunction in court. Essentially what that means is it that they go to court and and if if granted, if it's successful, it's telling the protesters you have to cease and desist. You got to leave or you will be in contempt of court. The protesters for their part are standing their ground. So they did not leave by the 8:00am eastern time deadline this morning. Also last week on thursday university, the university of toronto president provided a very thorough offer to protesters in terms of what the university was willing to do and how the university was willing to move forward in this, in this process, the protesters for their part, they say not good enough. They presented their own very thorough counter counter offer. Yesterday, the 2 sides are scheduled to meet at some point today. But we're, we're here at an impasse. Here's more from one of the spokespeople for for the palestinian supporters as part of the might of all of this, despite all the horrors and atrocities we're seeing every single day last 234 days. >> U of t continues to tell us they cannot make commitments. And that we must go through a bureaucratic committees committees that will lead us nowhere. But we do not have time for committees. We do not have time to wait. So the university of toronto, their position at this time is there are, of course, willing to have. >> Open communication with the protesters and and for that to continue, but they're moving forward with this court injunction. Todd, we know we have seen this across the country. It's a process that pretty speedy, but could still take a few days in terms of having a hearing, so that we anticipate that they'll be some kind of hearing on this matter the that the injunction application will go before a judge at some point in the next few days. And again, in the meantime, the university in the protesters will meet at some point today. But as we've seen from the group, as we've heard from the pro-palestinian protesters who have gathered for the last month at the university of toronto. They're not satisfied with the offers made by the university. And there is no indication that they're going to leave at any point soon. I mean, they may be compelled by the court, but it may has. One spokesperson for the palestinian group told us earlier today they're concerned it could get ugly. They say, and that they may be forced out by police. Back to you, ctv's chris tension alley and our national newsroom. Thank you, christina. For that. >> Meantime, we know that certain labour groups have come out in support of these protesters at the university of toronto. Let's bring in fred hahn. He's the president of ontario's division for the canadian union of public employees or cupe fred, good to see you as always. Thanks for taking tell us why the union showed up today. >> Well, what protesters are doing at the university of trying to is deeply connected to watch labour unions rely on occupying space. You it's what a picket line is. It's had one of the fundamental tools the labour movement has been able to use to defend workers rights and to make employers have to pay attention what the encampment is doing at the university of toronto is making the administration have to pay attention for many years. Students and activists at that campus have been calling on the administration to stop investing resources. In instruments of war and torture. And so I think, you this is the last ditch attempt during very desperate times to have this administration finally pay attention. It is very much like the last ditch attempt that workers that make when they go on strike and from a picket line and it is by the labour movement must and will defend this kind of action. Hey, fred, when you hear that the u of t is now saying that they're trespassing and this could end up with police moving in. Your thoughts on on that. >> We just completed a very

