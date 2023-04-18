‘What the heck? Why is everyone blue’: Canadians react to CTV Vancouver anchors caught in unusual glitch

If you thought you were seeing thing when CTV Vancouver anchors turned blue on your screen last week, you're not crazy: many others are wondering the same thing.

On Friday, April 14, in B.C., there was an undetected glitch that left anchors cast in a strange blue tint, leaving several viewers confused.

Dear @CTV

What the heck? Why is everyone blue pic.twitter.com/zpnLkZLGRm — A. Mark Wilburn (@amwilburn) April 15, 2023

Does @CTVVancouver look like this for anyone else or…. 😂 pic.twitter.com/v3GVUh073n — jackie (@jacqpatton) April 15, 2023

While there is no explanation of how it happened, and for how long. Online, Canadians had fun comparing the blip to the movie Avatar.

I don’t know if it was the way it was PVR’ed or what, but @ann_luu turned all Avatar 🧞‍♂️ on me…. @CTVVancouver 📺 pic.twitter.com/wX5WR94UzO — Hutchyman (@Hutchyman) April 15, 2023

.@CTVVancouver is in #Avatar mode tonight. Guess those control guys in #Toronto are so stoned they haven’t noticed yet pic.twitter.com/wO7zm1obwJ — Bctraveler (@Bctraveler2) April 15, 2023

CTV has yet to address the blue mystery, though it's likely a technical issue in the control room caused the blue broadcast blip.