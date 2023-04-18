‘What the heck? Why is everyone blue’: Canadians react to CTV Vancouver anchors caught in unusual glitch

The network hasn't addressed the technical issue that had Canadians making comparisons to 'Avatar'

Christine Jean-Baptiste
·Contributing Reporter
·1 min read
If you thought you were seeing thing when CTV Vancouver anchors turned blue on your screen last week, you're not crazy: many others are wondering the same thing.

On Friday, April 14, in B.C., there was an undetected glitch that left anchors cast in a strange blue tint, leaving several viewers confused.

While there is no explanation of how it happened, and for how long. Online, Canadians had fun comparing the blip to the movie Avatar.

CTV has yet to address the blue mystery, though it's likely a technical issue in the control room caused the blue broadcast blip.