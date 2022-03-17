CTT Systems is selected by Airbus Corporate Jets to develop ACJ TwoTwenty Inflight Humidification system

NYKÖPING, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / CTT Systems AB (STO:CTT)

CTT SYSTEMS AB ("CTT"), the market leader of aircraft humidity control systems, has today signed a development agreement with Airbus Corporate Jets ("ACJ") regarding Inflight Humidification (IFH) system for the ACJ TwoTwenty Xtra large business jet.

Under the partnership CTT and ACJ will design the system together and CTT will develop the humidification system (consisting of four humidifiers and one anti-condensation unit).

"We are delighted to be selected by Airbus to develop the humidification system for the ACJ TwoTwenty business jet," says Peter Landquist, Vice President Senior Advisor Sales of CTT Systems.



About Humidification in large, cabin business jets and VIP aircraft

Without an efficient humidification system, the VIP and business jet cabin is far more dehydrating than any place on Earth - below 5 % RH. The Inflight Humidification system generates a striking humidity increase, restoring cabin air humidity to comfort and wellbeing level, to approx. 20 - 23 percent Relative Humidity (RH). ACJ passengers will hereby benefit from reduced dry air related problems (such as fatigue, jet-lag, red eyes, dry skin, degenerated immune system) and thrive from improved wellbeing and better sleep. The CTT humidifier is based on evaporative cooling technology that effectively precludes the transfer of bacteria. The ACJ TwoTwenty aircraft is protected by the CTT Anti-Fuselage-Condensation system to prevent moisture issues such as rain-in-the-plane.

About ACJ TwoTwenty

The ACJ TwoTwenty aircraft combines intercontinental range, unmatched personal space, and state of the art technology. The clean sheet design uses advanced materials and fly-by-wire, offers outstanding connectivity, lower operating costs and unrivalled reliability. The ACJ TwoTwenty features unmatched personal space and is the only business jet featuring six wide VIP living areas for up to 19 passengers. The ACJ TwoTwenty will have intercontinental range, capable of flying up to 5,650 nm/10,500 km (over 12 flight hours) and is at a price tag just under the Ultra Long Range bizjet price. => www.acj.airbus.com/en

Story continues

For additional information:

Peter Landquist, VP Senior Advisor Sales, CTT Systems AB.

Tel. 0155-20 59 02 alt. Mobile. 070-665 24 45 or email: peter.landquist@ctt.se

Ola Häggfeldt, Sales Director, CTT Systems AB.

Tel. 0155-20 59 30 or email: ola.haggfeldt@ctt.se

About CTT Systems

CTT is the leading supplier of active humidity control systems in aircraft. We solve the aircraft humidity paradox - with far too dry cabin air - and too much moisture in the fuselage - causing dehydration for people onboard and excess weight in the aircraft inducing larger environmental footprint. CTT offers humidifiers and dehumidifiers available for retrofit and line-fit on commercial aircraft as well as private jets. For more information about CTT and how active humidity control products make air traveling a little more sustainable and far more pleasurable, please visit: www.ctt.se

This information is information that CTT Systems AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2022-03-17 08:00 CET.

Attachments

CTT Systems is selected by Airbus Corporate Jets to develop ACJ TwoTwenty Inflight Humidification system

SOURCE: CTT Systems AB





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/693488/CTT-Systems-is-selected-by-Airbus-Corporate-Jets-to-develop-ACJ-TwoTwenty-Inflight-Humidification-system



