CTO Realty Growth Announces $30.0 Million Preferred Investment in Watters Creek at Montgomery Farm in the Allen Submarket of Dallas, TX

WINTER PARK, Fla., April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CTO) (the “Company” or “CTO”) today announced it has entered into a preferred equity agreement to provide $30.0 million of funding towards the acquisition of the Watters Creek at Montgomery Farm grocery-anchored, mixed-use property in Allen, Texas (the “Preferred Investment”). Watters Creek at Montgomery Farm is approximately 458,000 square feet of grocery-anchored retail and office, anchored by Market Street, Anthropologie, Mi Cocina, DSW, The Cheesecake Factory, Brio Italian Grille, and Michaels, and includes a variety of national and local retailers and restaurants (the “Watters Creek Property” or “Property”).

“As we’ve seen cap rates for well-located retail and mixed-use assets compress over the past twelve months, we’re selectively making structured investments in properties that fit within our retail-focused strategy and provide strong risk-adjusted returns,” commented John P. Albright, President and Chief Executive Officer of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. “Similar to our Shops at Legacy property, which is just a few miles down the road in Plano, the Watters Creek Property benefits from being in close proximity to first-class residential neighborhoods, a diversified office market with recent corporate expansions, and a well-educated workforce. It is a terrific opportunity for CTO to invest in a highly productive retail corridor in an attractive submarket of Dallas, Texas, and we’re looking forward to partnering again with this experienced and proven sponsor as they execute on their capital plan to reposition the Property.”

The three-year Preferred Investment for the acquisition of the Property was fully funded at closing. The Preferred Investment is interest-only through maturity, includes an origination fee on the total Preferred Investment, and bears a fixed preferred return above the range of the Company’s guidance for initial investment cash yields.

About CTO Realty Growth, Inc.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

