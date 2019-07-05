CTMP IMSA: Braun tops second practice cut short by track issues
Braun lapped the 2.459-mile course in Bowmanville, ON, in just 65.875sec – nearly identical to his morning time – chased hard by the Acura Team Penske ARX-05s of Dane Cameron and Ricky Taylor.
However, there were some doubts as to how much we’d seen the best of any of the cars, given that the session was only two-thirds run when it came to a premature conclusion.
Felipe Nasr was fastest of the Cadillac DPi-V.Rs, but 0.6sec off the pace, while last week’s winner at Watkins Glen, Jonathan Bomarito was only fifth quick in the #55 Mazda RT24-P.
Corvette Racing, seeking its first win in more than a year, went 1-2, Jan Magnussen around half a second quicker than Marcel Fassler who is making his CTMP debut this weekend, as substituted for the injured Tommy Milner.
Richard Westbrook was third in the #67 Ford GT, ahead of the two BMW M8s which outpaced the Porsches.
In GT Daytona, Bill Auberlen put the venerable BMW M6 of Turner Motorsports at the top of the times ahead of Andy Lally’s Magnus Racing Lamborghini Huracan, Jack Hawksworth in the AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F, Jeroen Bleekemolen in the Riley Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT and Patrick Lindsey’s Park Place Porsche 911 GT3 R.
Third practice is set for 8am local (Eastern) time tomorrow morning, with qualifying due to start at 11.35am.
1
DPi
Nissan DPi
1'05.875
2
DPi
Acura DPi
1'05.899
0.024
0.024
3
DPi
Acura DPi
1'06.047
0.172
0.148
4
DPi
Cadillac DPi
1'06.489
0.614
0.442
5
DPi
Mazda DPi
1'06.544
0.669
0.055
6
DPi
Cadillac DPi
1'06.903
1.028
0.359
7
DPi
Mazda DPi
1'06.969
1.094
0.066
8
DPi
Cadillac DPi
1'07.568
1.693
0.599
9
DPi
Cadillac DPi
1'07.586
1.711
0.018
10
DPi
Cadillac DPi
1'07.668
1.793
0.082
11
DPi
Cadillac DPi
1'07.801
1.926
0.133
12
LMP2
ORECA LMP2
1'08.706
2.831
0.905
13
LMP2
ORECA LMP2
1'08.934
3.059
0.228
14
GTLM
Corvette C7.R
1'14.218
8.343
5.284
15
GTLM
Corvette C7.R
1'14.722
8.847
0.504
16
GTLM
Ford GT
1'14.736
8.861
0.014
17
GTLM
BMW M8 GTE
1'14.760
8.885
0.024
18
GTLM
BMW M8 GTE
1'14.868
8.993
0.108
19
GTLM
Porsche 911 RSR
1'15.217
9.342
0.349
20
GTLM
Porsche 911 RSR
1'15.232
9.357
0.015
21
GTLM
Ford GT
1'15.532
9.657
0.300
22
GTD
BMW M6 GT3
1'16.859
10.984
1.327
23
GTD
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
1'16.938
11.063
0.079
24
GTD
Lexus RC F GT3
1'17.024
11.149
0.086
25
GTD
Mercedes-AMG GT3
1'17.061
11.186
0.037
26
GTD
Porsche 911 GT3 R
1'17.197
11.322
0.136
27
GTD
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
1'17.333
11.458
0.136
28
GTD
Acura NSX GT3
1'17.476
11.601
0.143
29
GTD
Ferrari 488 GT3
1'17.630
11.755
0.154
30
GTD
Acura NSX GT3
1'17.690
11.815
0.060
31
GTD
Porsche 911 GT3 R
1'17.847
11.972
0.157
32
GTD
Lexus RC F GT3
1'18.041
12.166
0.194
33
GTD
McLaren 720S GT3
1'18.053
12.178
0.012
34
GTD
Mercedes-AMG
1'18.124
12.249
0.071