CTMP IMSA: Braun tops second practice cut short by track issues

Braun lapped the 2.459-mile course in Bowmanville, ON, in just 65.875sec – nearly identical to his morning time – chased hard by the Acura Team Penske ARX-05s of Dane Cameron and Ricky Taylor.

However, there were some doubts as to how much we’d seen the best of any of the cars, given that the session was only two-thirds run when it came to a premature conclusion.

Felipe Nasr was fastest of the Cadillac DPi-V.Rs, but 0.6sec off the pace, while last week’s winner at Watkins Glen, Jonathan Bomarito was only fifth quick in the #55 Mazda RT24-P.

Corvette Racing, seeking its first win in more than a year, went 1-2, Jan Magnussen around half a second quicker than Marcel Fassler who is making his CTMP debut this weekend, as substituted for the injured Tommy Milner.

Richard Westbrook was third in the #67 Ford GT, ahead of the two BMW M8s which outpaced the Porsches.

In GT Daytona, Bill Auberlen put the venerable BMW M6 of Turner Motorsports at the top of the times ahead of Andy Lally’s Magnus Racing Lamborghini Huracan, Jack Hawksworth in the AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F, Jeroen Bleekemolen in the Riley Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT and Patrick Lindsey’s Park Place Porsche 911 GT3 R.

Third practice is set for 8am local (Eastern) time tomorrow morning, with qualifying due to start at 11.35am.