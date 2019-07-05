CTMP IMSA: Braun tops second practice cut short by track issues

David Malsher
motorsport.com

Braun lapped the 2.459-mile course in Bowmanville, ON, in just 65.875sec – nearly identical to his morning time – chased hard by the Acura Team Penske ARX-05s of Dane Cameron and Ricky Taylor.

However, there were some doubts as to how much we’d seen the best of any of the cars, given that the session was only two-thirds run when it came to a premature conclusion.

Felipe Nasr was fastest of the Cadillac DPi-V.Rs, but 0.6sec off the pace, while last week’s winner at Watkins Glen, Jonathan Bomarito was only fifth quick in the #55 Mazda RT24-P.

Corvette Racing, seeking its first win in more than a year, went 1-2, Jan Magnussen around half a second quicker than Marcel Fassler who is making his CTMP debut this weekend, as substituted for the injured Tommy Milner.

Richard Westbrook was third in the #67 Ford GT, ahead of the two BMW M8s which outpaced the Porsches.

In GT Daytona, Bill Auberlen put the venerable BMW M6 of Turner Motorsports at the top of the times ahead of Andy Lally’s Magnus Racing Lamborghini Huracan, Jack Hawksworth in the AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F, Jeroen Bleekemolen in the Riley Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT and Patrick Lindsey’s Park Place Porsche 911 GT3 R.

Third practice is set for 8am local (Eastern) time tomorrow morning, with qualifying due to start at 11.35am.

1

United States
United States

Jon Bennett
Colin Braun

United States
United States

DPi

Nissan DPi

1'05.875

2

Colombia
Colombia

Juan Pablo Montoya
Dane Cameron

United States
United States

DPi

Acura DPi

1'05.899

0.024

0.024

3

Brazil
Brazil

Helio Castroneves
Ricky Taylor

United States
United States

DPi

Acura DPi

1'06.047

0.172

0.148

4

Brazil
Brazil

Felipe Nasr
Pipo Derani

Brazil
Brazil

DPi

Cadillac DPi

1'06.489

0.614

0.442

5

United States
United States

Jonathan Bomarito
Harry Tincknell

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

DPi

Mazda DPi

1'06.544

0.669

0.055

6

Portugal
Portugal

Joao Barbosa
Filipe Albuquerque

Portugal
Portugal

DPi

Cadillac DPi

1'06.903

1.028

0.359

7

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Oliver Jarvis
Tristan Nunez

United States
United States

DPi

Mazda DPi

1'06.969

1.094

0.066

8

Netherlands
Netherlands

Renger van der Zande
Jordan Taylor

United States
United States

DPi

Cadillac DPi

1'07.568

1.693

0.599

9

Switzerland
Switzerland

Simon Trummer
Stephen Simpson

South Africa
South Africa

DPi

Cadillac DPi

1'07.586

1.711

0.018

10

Canada
Canada

Mikhail Goikhberg
Tristan Vautier

France
France

DPi

Cadillac DPi

1'07.668

1.793

0.082

11

United States
United States

Will Owen
Victor Franzoni

Brazil
Brazil

DPi

Cadillac DPi

1'07.801

1.926

0.133

12

United States
United States

Matt McMurry
Dalton Kellett

Canada
Canada

LMP2

ORECA LMP2

1'08.706

2.831

0.905

13

United States
United States

Kyle Masson
Cameron Cassels

Canada
Canada

LMP2

ORECA LMP2

1'08.934

3.059

0.228

14

Denmark
Denmark

Jan Magnussen
Antonio Garcia

Spain
Spain

GTLM

Corvette C7.R

1'14.218

8.343

5.284

15

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Oliver Gavin
Marcel Fassler

Switzerland
Switzerland

GTLM

Corvette C7.R

1'14.722

8.847

0.504

16

Australia
Australia

Ryan Briscoe
Richard Westbrook

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

GTLM

Ford GT

1'14.736

8.861

0.014

17

Finland
Finland

Jesse Krohn
John Edwards

United States
United States

GTLM

BMW M8 GTE

1'14.760

8.885

0.024

18

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Tom Blomqvist
Connor de Phillippi

United States
United States

GTLM

BMW M8 GTE

1'14.868

8.993

0.108

19

France
France

Patrick Pilet
Nick Tandy

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

GTLM

Porsche 911 RSR

1'15.217

9.342

0.349

20

New Zealand
New Zealand

Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor

Belgium
Belgium

GTLM

Porsche 911 RSR

1'15.232

9.357

0.015

21

United States
United States

Joey Hand
Dirk Muller

Germany
Germany

GTLM

Ford GT

1'15.532

9.657

0.300

22

United States
United States

Bill Auberlen
Robby Foley

United States
United States

GTD

BMW M6 GT3

1'16.859

10.984

1.327

23

United States
United States

John Potter
Andy Lally

United States
United States

GTD

Lamborghini Huracan GT3

1'16.938

11.063

0.079

24

United States
United States

Richard Heistand
Jack Hawksworth

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

GTD

Lexus RC F GT3

1'17.024

11.149

0.086

25

United States
United States

Ben Keating
Jeroen Bleekemolen

Netherlands
Netherlands

GTD

Mercedes-AMG GT3

1'17.061

11.186

0.037

26

United States
United States

Patrick Lindsey
Patrick Long

United States
United States

GTD

Porsche 911 GT3 R

1'17.197

11.322

0.136

27

United States
United States

Bryan Sellers
Ryan Hardwick

United States
United States

GTD

Lamborghini Huracan GT3

1'17.333

11.458

0.136

28

Germany
Germany

Mario Farnbacher
Trent Hindman

United States
United States

GTD

Acura NSX GT3

1'17.476

11.601

0.143

29

United States
United States

Cooper MacNeil
Toni Vilander

Finland
Finland

GTD

Ferrari 488 GT3

1'17.630

11.755

0.154

30

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Katherine Legge
Ana Beatriz

Brazil
Brazil

GTD

Acura NSX GT3

1'17.690

11.815

0.060

31

Canada
Canada

Scott Hargrove
Zacharie Robichon

Canada
Canada

GTD

Porsche 911 GT3 R

1'17.847

11.972

0.157

32

United States
United States

Frankie Montecalvo
Townsend Bell

United States
United States

GTD

Lexus RC F GT3

1'18.041

12.166

0.194

33

United States
United States

Paul Holton
Matt Plumb

United States
United States

GTD

McLaren 720S GT3

1'18.053

12.178

0.012

34

United States
United States

Gar Robinson
Lawson Aschenbach

United States
United States

GTD

Mercedes-AMG

1'18.124

12.249

0.071

View full results

