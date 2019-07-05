CTMP IMSA: Braun sets pace in opening practice

Braun, who won last year’s event here with co-driver Jon Bennett in an LMP2 car, lapped his CORE autosport-run Nissan DPi at 1m05.876s, four tenths clear of Harry Tincknell’s Joest Mazda.

Third-quickest Helio Castroneves was the fastest Penske Acura driver, lapping less than half a second off the pace, with Pipo Derani the fastest of the Cadillac runners in the #31 Action Express car despite it suffering clutch issues. Juan Pablo Montoya (Acura) and Renger van der Zande (Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac) rounded out the top six.

Porsche ruled the roost in GTLM, with Earl Bamber pipping Nick Tandy by a tenth of a second. Connor di Phillippi was third fastest for BMW, ahead of the leading Ford GT of Ryan Briscoe.

Jeroen Bleekemolen topped GTD in his #33 Riley Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT, ahead of Andy Lally’s #44 Magnus Racing Lamborghini Huracan and Frankie Montecalvo’s #12 AIM Vasser-Sullivan Lexus RC F.