CTET 2021: Know Syllabus, Exam Pattern for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) registrations have begun at ctet.nic.in. The application forms for the exam conducted by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be available till October 19.

All questions in CTET 2021 will be of the multiple-choice questions (MCQs) format. Each question will carry one mark and there will be no negative marking for wrong answers. Further, there will be two papers namely – paper I for those who intend to be a teacher for classes 1 to 5 and paper II for those who want to teach classes 6 to 8.

Both papers will be held for a duration of two-and-a-half hours. The main question paper will be bilingual, that is, in Hindi and English. The NCERT syllabus needs to be followed for each of the papers — classes 1 to 5 syllabus for paper I and classs 6 to 8 syllabus for paper II.

Paper I will consist of 30 MCQs each from child development and pedagogy, language I and II, mathematics and environmental studies.

The child development and pedagogy paper will focus on the educational psychology of teaching and learning relevant to the age group of 6-11 years (for paper I) and 11 to 14 years (for paper II). It will “focus on understanding the characteristics and needs of diverse learners, interaction with learners and the attributes and qualities of a good facilitator of learning,” the information brochure read.

For the language papers, candidates will have to choose two separate languages. The first language paper will focus on the proficiencies related to the medium of instruction and the second one will focus on the elements of language, communication and comprehension abilities of the applicants. There are 20 available language options including English and Hindi.

For mathematics and environmental studies, the MCQs will be based on the concepts, problem-solving abilities, pedagogical understanding and applications of the subjects.

Paper II will consist of 30 MCQs each from child development and pedagogy, language I and II, and 60 MCQs from either mathematics and science or social studies/sciences. In case of mathematics and science, and social studies/science, it will feature questions from concepts, problem solving abilities and pedagogical understanding and applications of the subjects.

