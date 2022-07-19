CTERA CTO Aron Brand Joins Forbes Technology Council

CTERA
·3 min read

Forbes Technology Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class CIOs, CTOs, and Technology Executives.

New York, NY, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTERA, the leader in edge-to-cloud file services, today announced that its Chief Technology Officer Aron Brand has been accepted into the Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives. Aron’s expertise and more than 30 patents are key reasons that CTERA delivers the most broadly implemented enterprise cloud file storage solution, deployed in over 50,000 sites in 110 countries and utilized by millions of corporate users daily.

Aron was selected for the council by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Aron has over 25 years of experience in designing and implementing distributed software systems. Prior to joining the founding team of CTERA, Aron was Chief Architect and member of the founding team of SofaWare, where he led the design of cybersecurity products and appliances.

“We are honored to welcome CTERA’s Aron Brand into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Aron will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and will work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com and contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

"I'm pleased to have been selected to be a part of the Forbes Technology Council and to have the opportunity to share my insights with the readers of Forbes,” said Aron Brand, CTO of CTERA. "I'm looking forward to contributing to the council and helping to shape the future of the technology industry. As someone who has been involved in the technology industry for over 25 years, I believe that the council can play a vital role in helping to drive innovation and growth. I'm excited to be a part of this community and to help make a difference."

Aron invites those interested in technology topics to follow his LinkedIn that can be viewed at: https://www.linkedin.com/in/aronbrand/recent-activity/shares/

CTERA’s social media resources include:

About CTERA          

CTERA is the leader in edge-to-cloud file services, powering more than 50,000 sites and millions of corporate users. CTERA delivers a cloud-native global file system over public or private object storage, with a rich data services ecosystem that enables enterprises to gain full control of their data environment for optimal edge performance, granular security, data insight, and governance. For more information, visit www.ctera.com.

About FORBES COUNCILS 

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

 

 

CONTACT: Joanne Hogue Smart Connections PR for CTERA 410-658-8246 joanne@smartconnectionspr.com


